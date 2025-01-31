40°F
weather icon Cloudy
Pahrump, NV
News

Have a tipsy time at the Shamrock Walk

Tonopah Main Street In celebration of St. Patrick's Day, residents and visitors to the town of ...
Tonopah Main Street In celebration of St. Patrick's Day, residents and visitors to the town of Tonopah will be able to meander down Main Street while sipping on seasonal adult beverages crafted by local businesses especially for the 2025 Shamrock Walk. Advance tickets are recommended as this event often sells out.
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times After the Shamrock Walk, event attendees can head over to To ...
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times After the Shamrock Walk, event attendees can head over to Tonopah Liquor Company to enjoy an afterparty, karaoke and raffle prizes.
More Stories
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Valley Chamber of Commerce's 2025 Black and White ...
A fabulous night in black and white
Las Vegas Review-Journal file Pahrump resident Heidi Fleiss is offering a safe place for exotic ...
Heidi Fleiss talks to PVT about LA wildfires
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The intersection of Highway 160 and Homestead Road in Pahrum ...
County prepping for future Homestead and 160 rebuild
Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Cowgirl Emily Bennett is pictured in the breakaway ev ...
Get ready for some rodeo!
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
January 31, 2025 - 4:32 am
 

If there is one holiday that calls to mind raising a toast to a few good drinks, it’s St. Patrick’s Day and Tonopah Main Street is giving people a great way to celebrate with its annual Shamrock Walk.

But those who want to join in shouldn’t hesitate, as there are only a limited number of tickets available to this crowd-pleasing party along the streets of Tonopah.

Set for the Saturday before St. Patrick’s Day, the Shamrock Walk is one of Tonopah Main Street’s quarterly “booze walks” geared toward spotlighting the businesses that call the town home.

Participating stores, shops, restaurants and other entities will craft their own adult drink offerings and Shamrock Walk patrons will be able to stop by each location to sip and socialize with the businesses’ proprietors and staff. At the end of the evening, awards will be presented and event-goers will play a vital role in this as they vote on which participant had the best offerings.

“Dress up in your most festive St. Patrick’s Day attire to stroll downtown Tonopah. Enjoy tasting seasonal beverages while visiting our unique local businesses. You will have plenty of time to shop (and even eat) during the event,” Tonopah Main Street encourages, adding, “Wear green or get pinched!”

And while these quarterly “booze walks” are certainly a popular draw for the community, Tonopah Main Street’s event calendar incorporates much more than just this. Over the course of 2024, the organization hosted a variety of other gatherings and fun programs, such as the Business Egg Hunt and Holiday Business Bingo in celebration of the Easter and Christmas seasons, the Jim Butler Days Craft Fair and Summer Sidewalk Chalk Art, events that will make a return once again this year.

In addition to driving tourism, Tonopah Main Street also strives to help local businesses thrive through revitalization efforts that benefit the community as a whole. Last year, the group of five board members and 40-plus volunteers worked to install live plants and seasonal decorations in 50 planters in the downtown area and saw almost $25,000 in investments through Storefront Improvement Grants. Tonopah Main Street has secured another grant, too, with approximately $42,000 earmarked for the downtown park development to be done in conjunction with the town of Tonopah.

The 2025 Shamrock Walk is set for Saturday, March 15 from 3 to 7 p.m. Tickets for the event, sponsored by Travel Nevada, are on sale now. Advance tickets are $15 per person and can be purchased at A Bar L Western Store, Tonopah Liquor Company or online at TonopahShamrockWalk2025.eventbrite.com

Shamrock Walk attendees are required to register before hitting the streets, with registration set for 3 to 4:30 p.m. inside the Mizpah Hotel. If any tickets remain, they can be purchased during registration for $20. A raffle and karaoke afterparty will follow at 7:30 p.m. at Tonopah Liquor Company.

For more information visit TonopahMainStreet.com.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

MOST READ
THE LATEST
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Valley Chamber of Commerce's 2025 Black and White ...
A fabulous night in black and white
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The chamber of commerce hosted its annual installation and awards gala this month.

Las Vegas Review-Journal file Pahrump resident Heidi Fleiss is offering a safe place for exotic ...
Heidi Fleiss talks to PVT about LA wildfires
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

“I grew up in the Hollywood Hills so I’m very familiar with wildfires because they always seem to be in the hills,” she said.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Cowgirl Emily Bennett is pictured in the breakaway ev ...
Get ready for some rodeo!
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Jr. and High School Rodeo Club is hosting its annual event Feb. 14-16.