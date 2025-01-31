Have a tipsy time at the Shamrock Walk

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times After the Shamrock Walk, event attendees can head over to Tonopah Liquor Company to enjoy an afterparty, karaoke and raffle prizes.

Tonopah Main Street In celebration of St. Patrick's Day, residents and visitors to the town of Tonopah will be able to meander down Main Street while sipping on seasonal adult beverages crafted by local businesses especially for the 2025 Shamrock Walk. Advance tickets are recommended as this event often sells out.

If there is one holiday that calls to mind raising a toast to a few good drinks, it’s St. Patrick’s Day and Tonopah Main Street is giving people a great way to celebrate with its annual Shamrock Walk.

But those who want to join in shouldn’t hesitate, as there are only a limited number of tickets available to this crowd-pleasing party along the streets of Tonopah.

Set for the Saturday before St. Patrick’s Day, the Shamrock Walk is one of Tonopah Main Street’s quarterly “booze walks” geared toward spotlighting the businesses that call the town home.

Participating stores, shops, restaurants and other entities will craft their own adult drink offerings and Shamrock Walk patrons will be able to stop by each location to sip and socialize with the businesses’ proprietors and staff. At the end of the evening, awards will be presented and event-goers will play a vital role in this as they vote on which participant had the best offerings.

“Dress up in your most festive St. Patrick’s Day attire to stroll downtown Tonopah. Enjoy tasting seasonal beverages while visiting our unique local businesses. You will have plenty of time to shop (and even eat) during the event,” Tonopah Main Street encourages, adding, “Wear green or get pinched!”

And while these quarterly “booze walks” are certainly a popular draw for the community, Tonopah Main Street’s event calendar incorporates much more than just this. Over the course of 2024, the organization hosted a variety of other gatherings and fun programs, such as the Business Egg Hunt and Holiday Business Bingo in celebration of the Easter and Christmas seasons, the Jim Butler Days Craft Fair and Summer Sidewalk Chalk Art, events that will make a return once again this year.

In addition to driving tourism, Tonopah Main Street also strives to help local businesses thrive through revitalization efforts that benefit the community as a whole. Last year, the group of five board members and 40-plus volunteers worked to install live plants and seasonal decorations in 50 planters in the downtown area and saw almost $25,000 in investments through Storefront Improvement Grants. Tonopah Main Street has secured another grant, too, with approximately $42,000 earmarked for the downtown park development to be done in conjunction with the town of Tonopah.

The 2025 Shamrock Walk is set for Saturday, March 15 from 3 to 7 p.m. Tickets for the event, sponsored by Travel Nevada, are on sale now. Advance tickets are $15 per person and can be purchased at A Bar L Western Store, Tonopah Liquor Company or online at TonopahShamrockWalk2025.eventbrite.com

Shamrock Walk attendees are required to register before hitting the streets, with registration set for 3 to 4:30 p.m. inside the Mizpah Hotel. If any tickets remain, they can be purchased during registration for $20. A raffle and karaoke afterparty will follow at 7:30 p.m. at Tonopah Liquor Company.

For more information visit TonopahMainStreet.com.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com