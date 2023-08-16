Head-on crash kills 1, injures another

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the cause of a fatal vehicle crash last week.

Eddie O'Brien/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Eddie O'Brien/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Eddie O'Brien/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Eddie O'Brien/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the cause of a fatal vehicle crash last week.

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services Chief Scott Lewis said crews were dispatched for a report of a two-vehicle, head-on collision along Pahrump Valley Boulevard near Elko Street on Friday afternoon, Aug. 11, at approximately 5 p.m.

“Crews arrived to find the accident as described, with heavy and significant damage sustained to both vehicles,” Lewis said. “The scene size-up revealed that both drivers were mechanically entrapped.”

During the extrication process, it was determined that one of the drivers did not survive the injuries sustained in the accident.”

Lewis went on to say that the second driver was extricated and transported to Mercy Airbase-21 where they were subsequently flown to UMC Trauma in critical condition.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes