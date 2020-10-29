57°F
Health district offers tips for a safe Halloween

By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times
October 29, 2020 - 3:08 pm
 

Traditional Halloween activities can be unsafe during a pandemic, and the Southern Nevada Health District is issuing tips to help plan for a safer and healthier Halloween.

Celebrations with members of the same household or holding virtual parties pose the lowest risk for spreading viruses. People who are at increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19, or who live with someone who is at increased risk, should avoid in-person gatherings and consider participating in lower-risk events with people who live in the same household.

In addition to its Halloween guidelines, SNHD continues to recommend testing for everyone, including both symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals. Testing is highly recommended for people with symptoms of COVID-19, anyone who has had contact with a confirmed case or possible case of COVID-19, has attended a public or private gathering of more than 10 people who were not wearing face coverings or maintaining social distancing or anyone planning to visit someone at high risk for COVID-19 illness.

SNHD is offering suggestions for safer alternatives to celebrate Halloween, such as organizing drive-up trick-or-treating where neighbors set up candy at curbside, planning a neighborhood costume parade with a predetermined route marked to maintain safe distances between participants, trick-or-treat in reverse by having neighbors walk or drive by and deliver candy to the front yard, throw a Zoom costume party, have a Netflix scary movie party where everyone starts the scary movie at the same time, create a Halloween piñata with just your family in the back yard or have a costume Halloween dinner with your family.

Trick-or-treating can put you at higher risk for spreading viruses. Those planning to participate in traditional trick-or-treating activities this year should follow some basic guidelines.

For trick-or-treaters, stay home if you are sick, go with people who live in the same house as you do, remain 6 feet apart from people who do not live with you and wear a face mask covering the nose and mouth.

A Halloween mask is not a substitute for a cloth face mask, and a costume mask should not be used over a cloth face mask because it can make it harder to breathe. Consider wearing a Halloween-themed face covering with your costume.

Also, trick-or-treaters should use hand sanitizer containing at least 60% alcohol frequently while out, especially during key times like before eating or after coughing or sneezing.

Homeowners should not hand out candy if they are sick and should wear a face mask covering the mouth and nose. Duct tape can be used to mark 6-foot lines in front of the home and leading from the driveway to the front door.

A distribution table between yourself and trick-or-treaters will help maintain distance, and everyone should distribute candy on a disinfected table to eliminate direct contact. And, of course, homeowners should wash their hands frequently.

Parents should stay home if they are sick and talk with their children about safety, social distancing guidelines and expectations. Children should be reminded to stay on the right side of the road to help ensure social distancing is maintained, parents should carry a flashlight at night and ensure their children have reflective clothing.

Parents should wear face masks that cover both the mouth and nose and wash their hands as soon as they return home, and, of course, should carefully inspect their children’s candy before anything is consumed.

Getty Images Several events are planned throughout Pahrump on Halloween.
Halloween events abound in Pahrump
By Alyssa Greenway Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Several local individuals and organizations including the Nye County Sheriff’s Office are hosting a special two-day Halloween celebration.

K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal Steve Radley, 73, of Pahrump, signs a banner during the Co ...
Friday declared a day to remember nuke workers
Staff Report

Cold War Patriots will host a virtual 12th Annual Cold War Patriots Official National Day of Remembrance on Friday, Oct. 30. The presentation will be available for on-demand viewing any time. The celebration recognizes the men and women who worked in the U.S. nuclear weapons and uranium industries and honors those who are no longer with us.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Commissioners have directed staff to bring forwar ...
Nye County floats possibility of balloon ordinance
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Whether finding them fascinating or frightening, everyone seems to have an opinion on hot air balloons and for several Pahrump locals, they have recently become a big problem.

Gov. Steve Sisolak will give an update on Nevada's COVID-19 response on Tuesday in Las Vegas. ( ...
Sisolak proclaims Oct. 12 Indigenous Peoples Day
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Gov. Steve Sisolak has proclaimed Oct. 12 Indigenous People’s Day in Nevada, a proclamation that recognizes the Paiutes, Shoshone and Washoe nations as early inhabitants of the Great Basin and reiterates the state’s commitment to close the equity gap between indigenous people and the larger population.

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford (Screenshot/Nevada Attorney General's Office)
Attorneys general oppose limits on foreign students
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford announced Tuesday he joined 22 state attorneys general in opposing efforts by the Trump administration to severely restrict the amount of time international students are allowed to stay in the United States.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Evan and Molly Thompson pose for a photo a ...
Last Bottle House resident passes
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Evan Thompson III, the last person to have actually lived in the Tom Kelly Bottle House in Rhyolite, passed away Oct. 2 at the age of 83. Most of the information in this article comes from an interview I conducted with him some five years ago.

Getty Images The Open Enrollment Period for 2021 insurance plans runs from Nov. 1, 2020 throug ...
Deal brings vision plans to Nevada Health Link
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The Silver State Health Insurance Exchange on Wednesday announced a partnership with VSP Individual Vision Plans, an offering of VSP Vision Care, the only national not-for-profit vision benefits company.

Getty Images Nominees also may include teachers considered in previous years but not selected ...
Cattlemen seeking teacher of the year nominations
Staff Report

The Nevada Cattlemen’s Association has started their annual quest for teacher of the year candidates and are asking for help in soliciting nominations from school principals and fellow teachers. The deadline for submitting nominations is Nov. 1.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Each owl in the study by Nevada National Security Site biol ...
NNSS biologists in running for major national award
Staff Report

A submission by NNSS biologists Derek Hall and Jeanette Perry titled “Burrowing Owl and Winter Raptor Monitoring on the Nevada National Security Site” has been named one of three finalists for the Council for the Conservation of Migratory Birds’ Presidential Awards.