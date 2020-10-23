60°F
Health guidelines revised for vocal performances

By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times
October 22, 2020 - 9:05 pm
 

Nevada Health Response has issued a revised version of the “Nevada Guidance for Safe Gatherings” to clarify when vocal performers can remove face coverings.

The updated guidance also outlines an expanded definition of vocal performers. Vocal performers include performers who rely on the ability to communicate verbally with their audience and the ability of their audience to interpret such verbal communication including but not limited to singers, comedians and magicians.

Furthermore, the update reflects the original intent of the live entertainment rules, which is to allow vocal performers the ability to remove face coverings during any performance when a face covering cannot be worn because of the nature of the performance, as long as social distancing is maintained.

In the original version of the guidance, vocal performers were allowed to “remove face coverings during musical performances in businesses, public spaces and theaters when a face covering cannot be worn due to the nature of the performance, as long as social distancing is always maintained.”

All other mitigation measures related to live entertainment remain the same, including that gathering hosts and organizers must adopt seating and spacing modifications to allow for a minimum of 25 feet between individuals and the performer, competitor or entertainer on the stage or field.

The revised guidelines can be found at https://nvhealthresponse.nv.gov/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/COVID-19-Safe-Gatherings-Guidance-NVHealthResponse.pdf

