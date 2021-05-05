Heart and Hand Craft Fair set for May 7 and 8 in Pahrump

Mother’s Day is right around the corner and those who haven’t found that oh-so-perfect gift for Mom just yet can do a little treasure hunting at the Heart and Hand Craft Fair, set to take place Friday and Saturday, May 7 and 8 at the Bob Ruud Community Center.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Though the photograph does not do it justice, this picture shows the table that was hand-painted by local artist Tamara Trudeau, which will be auctioned off at the Heart and Hand Craft fair next weekend.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The last Heart and Hand Craft Fair, shown here, was held in 2019. This year's event is set for May 7 and 8.

In addition to having the chance to pursue the offerings from Pahrump’s many talented artists and crafters, the event will give patrons the opportunity to support a good cause as well, with funding raised through raffles and a very special silent auction set to benefit one of the valley’s valuable nonprofit organizations.

“My door prize raffles always benefit the Nevada Outreach Training Organization and its No to Abuse program,” event organizer and local artist-extraordinaire Randi Case told the Pahrump Valley Times. “During 2019 I initiated a program of local artists painting 30-inch round tables that had been donated to No to Abuse, as a special fundraiser. We were set to auction them at Nevada Outreach’s 2020 golf tournament but obviously, that did not happen, thanks to the COVID-19 shutdown. This event, the Heart and Hand Craft Fair, will be my first event post-COVID and I am planning to hold a silent auction during the show to finally raffle off the first of those beautifully painted tables!”

The table to be auctioned off was painted by Tamara Trudeau and is titled “Milky Way.” The lucky winner of this prize, which will be announced at 2 p.m. on May 8, will also receive one of Trudeau’s much-loved Reese’s cakes.

Case said she was hoping to be able to generate quite a lot of buzz about the silent auction, remarking, “Because it’s been a tough year for Nevada Outreach and No to Abuse.”

Indeed, fundraising opportunities over the past 12 months have been few and far between, and for Nevada Outreach, those sort of activities are a big boost to their coffers. The money the organization receives from the Heart and Hand Craft Fair will go toward supporting its many services and programs, including what is considered by many to be its flagship program, No to Abuse.

“This 100% handcrafted fair is filled with many of our finest local artisans,” Case wrote in an announcement regarding the event. “There will be something for everyone: art, cork handbags, fabric bags and wallets, fiber arts, folk art, fused glass, gourds, greeting cards, jewelry, home decor, quilts, recycles art, recycled metal creations, stained glass, wearable art, wood items, yard art and more! One booth will have onsite embroidery and as an added treat, Sprinkled with Love will have special cupcakes, perfect for Mother’s Day.”

The Heart and Hand Craft Fair is set for May 7 and 8 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day at the Bob Ruud Community Center.

