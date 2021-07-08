86°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Heat records set in Death Valley in June, more heat forecast for weekend

By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times
July 7, 2021 - 5:49 pm
 
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Over the summer of 2020, numerous heat records were broken ...
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Over the summer of 2020, numerous heat records were broken as Death Valley National Park experienced what may be some of the hottest days ever recorded on earth, according to park officials.

Excessive heat continues across Nye and Esmeralda counties and in Death Valley National Park through the weekend, with high temperatures soaring to near record levels.

The National Weather Service put out an excessive heat warning that began Wednesday, where high temperatures in Pahrump hit well into the triple digits. That trend continues on Friday with a high temp of 111 forecast for Pahrump and an overnight low of 85 degrees.

Then on Saturday and Sunday, high temperatures could reach 114 in Pahrump and even higher for destinations such as Death Valley National Park.

The high temp forecast for Furnace Creek is 128 degrees for Saturday and Sunday. According to data from the weather service, the temperatures will be 10 to 15 degrees above normal for the time of year, but it’s not unprecedented.

On Aug. 16, 2020, the high temperature at the visitors center hit 130 degrees, though it’s still not official. If confirmed, that would be the hottest temperature recorded since July 1913, according to Death Valley National Park.

Death Valley’s high temperature to beat, though, is the 134-degree mark set at Death Valley’s Greenland Ranch on July 10, 1913.

Hottest June on record

The average day-night temperature was 102.9 degrees in June for Death Valley National Park, making it the hottest June on record.

“The normal average June temperature is 95.0°F, for records extending back to 1912,” according to a release from the park. “Every June for the past decade has exceeded this average. June 2021 beat the previous record by 1.1°F.”

The heat wave that hit parts of the U.S., that put cities such as Portland and Seattle into the triple digits, brought a peak temperature on June 17 of 128 degrees for Death Valley. This broke the previous daily record by six degrees.

The overnight lows for Death Valley did not bring relief from the heat, according to the park.

“On June 29, the lowest temperature was 104°F around 3 a.m.,” Death Valley National Park stated in a release.

Death Valley’s landscape causes the area to be hotter than it is in places such as Pahrump, Lone Pine and other communities. The landscape ranges from 282 feet below sea level to 11,049 feet above sea level.

“Clear, dry air, and minimal plant coverage means there’s little to block the sun from heating up the ground,” the park states. “Heat radiates from the ground back into the air. Hot air rises, but is trapped by the steep mountains, and recirculates to the valley floor, part of which is 282 feet below sea level. Then the heating continues.”

Park rangers suggest several ways to visit the park safely when temperatures get into the triple digits: “Limit heat exposure by not walking more than five minutes from an air-conditioned vehicle. Travel on paved roads where your vehicle will be found in case of a breakdown.”

In most areas of the park, there is no cell service and rescues are not always possible, as rangers can’t “safely work for extended periods in the heat and helicopters cannot get sufficient lift at high temperatures,” the park states.

Death Valley National Park is the homeland of the Timbisha Shoshone and preserves natural resources, cultural resources, exceptional wilderness, scenery, and learning experiences within the nation’s largest conserved desert landscape and some of the most extreme climate and topographic conditions on the planet.

For more information, head to www.nps.gov/deva

Contact Pahrump Valley Times Editor Jeffrey Meehan at jmeehan@pvtimes.com

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times No injuries were reported following a structure fire on Vega ...
Explosion at hemp facility prompts hazmat response
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

One person was transported to UMC Trauma following what was described as an explosion at a local hemp production facility on Friday, July 2.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Greg Helseth answers questions in the fir ...
Greenlink Project aired in Beatty
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

“If you build it, they will come,” is a familiar line from the movie “Field of Dreams.” That promise is proving true for NV Energy’s proposed Greenlink West Project.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Locals attend a June 29, 2021 meeting of ...
Beatty balks at solar project
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

“Not in my back yard!” was the sentiment expressed by a larger than usual crowd of locals at the Beatty Town Advisory Board’s June 29 meeting as they voiced opposition to two proposed large solar energy projects near the town.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Ride 4 Liberty Poker Run attendees are pictured at the after ...
Patriotic pride abound during Ride 4 Liberty in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

On the cusp of Independence Day, patriotism in Pahrump was running high and hundreds of area residents expressed their delight and pride in the country they call home by taking to the streets during the Ride 4 Liberty Poker Run, an event put on by the Nye County Republican Central Committee in celebration of this most American of holidays.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The New Nevada State Movement was formed to facilitate the ...
New Nevada State Movement ramps up in Nye County
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

When simply looking at a political map of the state of Nevada, with the color red showing counties that generally vote Republican and blue representing areas where Democrats hold the majority, one might assume that the state as a whole votes “red” but this would be misleading. Though the sections of “blue” on such a map would be quite tiny in comparison to the vast swathes of “red”, they are the population centers of Nevada. Thus, these “blue” patches are the controlling factor when it comes to the local outcome of statewide and federal elections, and it is this very fact that birthed a push to create a whole new state of the union, New Nevada.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The parking lot at the Ian Deutch Government Complex on Basi ...
Courthouse parking lot resurfacing commences Friday in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Anyone who has had reason to make a trip to the Ian Deutch Government Complex, comprised of the Gerald “Bear” Smith courthouse and the offices of the Nye County Sheriff, clerk and district attorney, has undoubtedly noticed the deteriorating state of the parking lot, which has been in need of repairs for some time.

Nye County Sheriff's Office
Semi overturns in Amargosa
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies are on-scene of an overturned tractor-trailer in Amargosa Valley.

Jose Padilla, left, gets his COVID-19 vaccination from Touro University Nevada physician assist ...
How to tell if you’re entered in Nevada vaccination raffle
By Mary Hynes Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Nearly every Nevadan who received at least one shot of COVID-19 vaccine will be automatically entered in Thursday’s drawing, but those in a “unique situation” can also sign up.