Heavy traffic expected during Thanksgiving holiday

The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) anticipates heavy Thanksgiving traffic from today, Nov. 27, through Dec. 1 in Southern Nevada.

L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal file About 300,000 visitors are expected during the holiday with at least 60 percent -- or 180,000 – of those individuals driving, the Nevada Department of Transporation reports.

“We anticipate heavy traffic during the holiday weekend, especially along the Interstate 15 and resort corridor,” NDOT spokesman Tony Illia said in a statement. “As such, motorists should budget additional travel time to reach their destination while remaining alert to impaired drivers.

Las Vegas is the nation’s fourth top Thanksgiving destination this year, NDOT said, citing information from AAA. “NDOT, as a result, encourages motorists to minimize distractions while driving. As it stands, the heaviest travel day is expected (today) on Wednesday, Nov. 27,” NDOT said in its news release.

Motorists should use caution while traveling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible, NDOT said.

NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.