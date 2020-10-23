79°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Helicopter crashes into Lake Spring Mountain

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
October 23, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

No serious injuries were reported following the crash of a helicopter in a lake at the Spring Mountain Motor Resort and Country Club just after 10 a.m., on Friday morning, Oct. 16.

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services Chief Scott Lewis said crews were summoned to the facility located at 4767 South Highway 160, just after 9 a.m.

“We were dispatched for a report of an aircraft accident in the area of the Spring Mountain Motorsports Ranch,” Lewis said.

He continued, “Crews arrived to find the accident as described. Crews were placed into Level-1 staging to assist with the recovery of the helicopter. There were no injuries reported. A small spill from the aircraft was quickly contained with materials provided by Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services, along with the Department of Emergency Management. It was quickly controlled and also the hazard was removed. It is under investigation by various federal and local agencies.”

Allen Kenitzer, of the Federal Aviation Administration, Office of Communications, identified the aircraft as a four-seat Robinson R-44 helicopter, produced by the Robinson Helicopter Company, based in Torrance, California.

Kenitzer also noted that there were three passengers were aboard the aircraft at the time of the crash.

“The helicopter crashed and sank in a lake at Spring Mountain Motor Resort shortly after 10 a.m., Kenitzer said.

Kenitzer continued: “The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will determine the probable cause of the accident. Neither agency identifies people involved in aircraft accidents. This information is preliminary and is subject to change.”

Officials at the resort did not respond to requests for comment on the crash.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times
Tuatara comes to the finish line on highway 160
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The motor of the now record-breaking SSC Tuatara wound down to its final stop along Highway 160, near Tecopa Road, on Oct. 10.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Nye County approved a request to waive nine months of quarte ...
Nye County waives brothel licensing fees, rejects same request for pot industry
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

In the face of COVID-19, many businesses in Nye County have seen negative impacts and have been struggling to keep afloat as the pandemic continues to hold sway over government mandated restriction. In a lot of cases, those businesses have been able to turn to federal, state and local programs for assistance but not so for the brothel and marijuana industries, which are barred from utilizing a majority, if not all, of the available programs.

L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal The planned project will update and renovate ski area infr ...
Impact statement for Lee Canyon plans now available
Staff Report

The Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest on Oct. 9 published the Notice of Availability of the final Lee Canyon Master Development Plan Phase I Environmental Impact Statement for a 30-day review period.

Getty Images Recent data released by Johns Hopkins and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Ser ...
Nursing home group warns of another COVID-19 spike
Staff Report

The American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living, representing more than 14,000 nursing homes and assisted living communities across the country that provide care to approximately 5 million people each year, released a report today showing nursing homes in the U.S. could see a third spike of increasing new COVID-19 cases because of the community spread among the general population.

Las Vegas Review-Journal-file WGU Nevada graduates walk to their commencement ceremony during t ...
WGU enhances B.S. degree program in cloud computing
Staff Report

Western Governors University on Tuesday announced the launch of key updates to its Bachelor of Science cloud computing degree program built in collaboration with Amazon Web Services, Inc. The degree program is designed to prepare students with the skills they need to succeed in today’s economy and meet the demands of employers seeking cloud professionals.

Getty Images Vocal performers include performers who rely on the ability to communicate verbal ...
Health guidelines revised for vocal performances
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada Health Response has issued a revised version of the “Nevada Guidance for Safe Gatherings” to clarify when vocal performers can remove face coverings.

Getty Images Nevada is one of two states nationally to have a computer science graduation requ ...
Nevada gets high marks for computer education
Staff Report

Nevada’s strides in computer science education were recognized Oct. 14 in a report by Code.org, the Computer Science Teachers Association and the Expanding Computing Education Pathways Alliance.

Getty Images DETR began the rollout with a small test run of payments earlier this week after ...
Nevada begins rolling out Lost Wages Assistance
Staff Report

The Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation announced in October the rollout of the Lost Wages Program funded by FEMA, which provided grants to participating states to offer additional temporary benefits to certain individuals receiving unemployment benefits.

Hope Means Nevada Pictured is teen committee members participating in their monthly awareness e ...
Virtual festival takes aim at mental wellness, teen suicide
Staff Report

Hope Means Nevada, a community-based nonprofit focused on eliminating youth suicide in the state, announces Rising Hope, a free statewide virtual festival to raise awareness of how mental wellness saves lives and helps those struggling with mental illness find resources and community.