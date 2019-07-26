96°F
Helicopter to inspect powerlines, VEA announces

Staff Report
July 26, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

A helicopter on Monday plans to fly over all of the 230-kilovolt lines in Valley Electric Association territory as part of a routine inspection/maintenance process for GridLiance West.

The VEA made the announcement Wednesday in a Facebook post.

“The purpose of this post is to notify VEA members who live near the high-transmission lines and who might be concerned by the helicopter flying close to the lines,” the utility said.

The work, scheduled to begin about 7 a.m. Monday, is expected to be completed by 7 p.m. that day, the VEA said.

Country Line Builders will fly the helicopter, the VEA said.

