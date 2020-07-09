78°F
Help for mental health issues now in your hand

Staff Report
July 9, 2020 - 1:11 pm
 

Elemental Treatment has developed an app available on all devices to offer teletherapy, with programs including therapy for addiction and depression as well as life coaching and life skills.

“During these difficult times, people should be able to access care wherever they are located,” said Mendi Baron, founder and CEO of Elemental Treatment. “This is so important for our vulnerable populations, including teens, the elderly in nursing homes, traveling professionals, vulnerable and stigmatized populations and people who cannot afford to take time off from work for treatment. There are also military personnel and college students to consider.”

For many, a stigma remains for anyone who reaches out for help with mental health.

Now with social distancing, additional concerns for everyone’s safety is at the forefront of health care providers and their patients. Elemental Treatment has extended hours so that treatment is accessible anytime using state-of-the-art technology.

English- and Spanish-speaking programs and counselors are available.

After texting the therapist, a link is clicked, and there is a face-to-face engagement over the device. Help can be accessed from a phone, tablet or computer via encrypted video, text, or call.

Developers for the Elemental Treatment app researched other platforms and discovered many were conduits for the therapists’ clients with no resource for new, potential clients to reach them. Other platforms operated as a broker connecting therapists with anyone who inquired about possible therapy sessions.

What makes Elemental Treatment unique is that the professionals are all licensed and vetted and processes are in place to review documentation or effectiveness of the treatment program offered by the therapist. Elemental Treatment is one of the only teletherapy programs in the world to receive the coveted CARF Accreditation due to the rigorous standards it needs to meet.

As all therapy sessions and treatment programs offered by Elemental Treatment are highly accredited, this also makes them fully billable to insurance. Though payment plans include cash options, insurance providers work with Elemental Treatment to cover the care, including specific contracts to cover the military through Tricare, teachers through Teachers Health Trust and hospitality workers through the Culinary Fund.

This support is especially vital to the people who were laid off during this pandemic.

“Our platform allows anyone to call, text or videoconference anywhere with one click,” Baron explained.

The app, available for both IOS and Android, offers additional content including reminders, updates, tips for mental health, questionnaires and interesting concepts about mental health and wellness.

THE LATEST
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nickolas Vonalst, 20, was arrested and charged with aiding ...
Pahrump man, 20, faces murder, 3 other charges
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The Nye County District Attorney’s Office has charged Nick VonAlst with murder and armed robbery in connection with an incident that occurred in northern Pahrump during the early morning hours of June 24.

Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal Government officials, including North Las Vegas Counci ...
Extension of census deadline provides more time for scams
Staff Report

With the deadline to respond the 2020 census extended until fall, scammers continue to target Nevadans around the county, including phishing emails and text messages, individuals claiming to be with the U.S. Census Bureau, approaching the doors of residents and asking for sensitive information such as Social Security numbers and credit card information, or by mailing fake census forms to unsuspecting residents that ask for sensitive information.

A UNLV sign at the intersection of Harmon Avenue and Swenson Street in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Re ...
4 UNLV athletes test positive for coronavirus
By Sam Gordon Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Voluntary workouts on campus are now suspended until July 5 at the earliest, the school announced.

Getty Images VPC and CVI are significantly increasing their efforts during the coronavirus cri ...
Registration drive aims at less-frequent voters
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The Voter Participation Center and its partner group, the Center for Voter Information, are mailing 390,237 voter registration applications to people in Nevada this month as part of their largest-ever campaign to register voters.

Terri Meehan/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pest, disease and other problems can be frust ...
IN SEASON: 5 common tomato problems and what to do about them
By Terri Meehan Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Every year around this time I see a lot of questions in my garden club about tomatoes and the issues that gardeners are facing when trying to grow them. There seem to be five main issues that desert gardeners face when it comes to growing summer’s most popular fruit. Fortunately, they are easy to treat and even easier to prevent.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Jay Thompson, proprieter and grill master ...
Smokin’ 4th in Beatty
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The traditional Fourth of July celebration in Beatty was limited to the fireworks display this year, but the town had something more to celebrate on the 4th this year. That day saw the long-anticipated opening of Smokin’ J’s Barbecue.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Members of Pahrump’s Preferred RV Resort have come togethe ...
COVID-19 virus brings life to local RV resort
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Though the COVID-19 pandemic has been responsible for the tragic deaths of more than 500 individuals throughout Nevada as of Thursday, including three Nye residents, the deadly virus has in a way, created life at a local RV park.

K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal If noncompliance is found during an initial observation, t ...
Casino gaming floors found most complying with masks
Staff Report

The state Division of Industrial Relations Occupation Safety and Health Administration is conducting ongoing field observations and inspections at establishments where patrons congregate for longer periods of time, which can lead to a heightened risk of spreading COVID-19.