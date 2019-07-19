94°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Helping hands turn Pahrump house into home

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
July 19, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

The Pahrump Valley Rotary Club is an organization dedicated to community service, touting the slogan, “service above self” and it is always actively seeking ways to help the community it calls home.

In a continuation of this mission, members of the local Rotary Club spent the morning of July 13 laboring to assist a disabled veteran in turning her house into a real home.

Pahrump resident Linda Bacon-Kendall moved into her new house in Cottage Grove Estates in October of last year and for the past nine months, she has been living with just a few sparse articles of furniture. Walking into her residence on July 13 revealed nothing more than a bed in her bedroom and just a couple of foldable metal chairs, a small table, and a television set in the living room.

The reason for the lack of furnishings wasn’t because Bacon-Kendall did not have these items. Instead, it was because she was caught between a rock and a hard place due to the fact that her belongings were in three storage units, for which she had to make rental payments. Making those payments put a strain on her finances but she had no choice but to continue to do so, as she simply couldn’t afford to hire a team of movers to transport her possessions to her home.

That was where the Rotary Club came in.

One of its members, Ellen Arntz, happens to also be a veteran and both she and Bacon-Kendall are members of the local Veterans of Foreign Wars. While at the VFW post one day, the two got to talking and Bacon-Kendall’s plight came to light. As soon as she knew what was going on, Arntz said she immediately wanted to help. Arntz went directly to the Rotary Club and the organization voted as a group to take on the moving project themselves, free of charge.

On one of the hottest days of the year so far, a group of generous Rotary Club members rounded up their personal trucks, trailers and SUVs and headed over to the storage unit where Bacon-Kendall’s possessions were stored, clearing out the units and hauling everything to the disabled veteran’s home.

Once there, they battled through the intense heat to unload everything and carry it inside, with every load bringing a more homey feeling to the once bare house. Cabinets, a second television, shelves, books, pictures, paperwork, chairs and tables, all the things that transform a simple building into a personal space called home, were finally moved into Bacon-Kendall’s residence and she said she couldn’t have been more grateful.

The Pahrump Valley Rotary Club is a nonprofit organization and is always looking to add more members to the group in order to better serve the community. Anyone interested in joining or learning more about the club’s efforts can visit www.pvrotaryclub.org

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
An airman from Nellis Air Force Base died in a rollover crash on U.S. Highway 95 near Lee Canyo ...
Nellis airman killed in US 95 rollover crash near Nye County
By Sabrina Schnur and Marvin Clemons Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Four Nellis Air Force airmen were seriously injured and one died after a rollover crash early Wednesday on U.S. Highway 95 near Lee Canyon Road.

Screenshot/Nye County Sheriffs Office video On June 6, this individual was seen on a Ring doorb ...
10 firearms stolen from Pahrump home
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the theft of multiple firearms from a local home.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Mountain Falls Master Planned Community has taken a step ...
Pahrump’s Mountain Falls gets thumbs up for 52 more homes
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

After delaying a request for approval for a tentative subdivision map for Mountain Falls, the Nye County Commission readdressed the item at its July 16 meeting, eventually giving the tentative map the green light with a 4-1 vote.

Living Free Health & Fitness Several of Home Depot Foundation's employee-volunteers and communi ...
Pahrump nonprofit enhancing its space through grant
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

A Pahrump nonprofit that focuses on addiction rehabilitation services has gotten a boost from the Home Depot Foundation.

Thinkstock The Nye County District Attorney's report is provided through the office of DA Chris ...
Nye County District Attorney’s Report
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Editor’s note: The Nye County District Attorney’s Report is provided by the office of DA Chris Arabia. Plans call for it to be provided on a monthly basis as the information becomes available. Duplicate names represent separate cases. See pvtimes.com for a look at recent DA reports.

Nye County Public Works "The project has been the result of successful collaboration among mult ...
Celebration set for brownfields project in Nye County
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The community is invited to attend a celebration marking the first successful brownfield cleanup completed by the Nevada Rural Brownfields Partnership utilizing the revolving loan fund, the Rural Desert Southwest Brownfields Coalition announced.

Nevada Highway Patrol. (David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times)
Fatal crash west of Tonopah area
Staff Report

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that involved three vehicles, west of Tonopah.