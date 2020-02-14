Henderson man accused of drug possession, trafficking arrested in Nye

A Nye County Sheriff’s Office K-9 deputy is being credited for sniffing out a controlled substance following a traffic stop last month.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Steve Hill, 44, of Henderson, faces numerous charges after sheriff's deputies found approximately 10 grams of meth inside his vehicle following a traffic stop.

A Nye County Sheriff’s Office K-9 deputy is being credited for sniffing out a controlled substance following a traffic stop last month.

Nye County Sheriff’s Office Operations Sgt. Ann Horak said the incident occurred at the intersection of Mickey and Money streets.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Steve Hill, age 44, of Henderson.

“During the stop, deputies discovered that Hill had a fully concealed 45-caliber pistol on his hip,” Horak said. “Hill is a convicted felon and is prohibited from possessing a firearm. Hill was also known to deputies to have a history of narcotics use and trafficking. The Sheriff’s Office K-9, Amigo, arrived on scene and conducted an open-air sniff around Hill’s vehicle. Amigo showed a positive indication for the presence of narcotics.”

Horak went on to say that deputies located approximately 10 grams of methamphetamine inside the vehicle.

Hill subsequently was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of a gun by a prohibited person, trafficking in a controlled substance, carrying a concealed firearm without a permit, possession of drug paraphernalia, and being a habitual criminal.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com.