Here’s how to help kids have a happy Halloween

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
September 20, 2022 - 11:40 am
 
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times file photo Trick-or-treaters dress in costumes outside Inspirations in Pahrump in October 2021.
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times One lucky person has the chance to win a pair of hot air balloon ride tickets as part of the 2nd Annual Halloween Costume Drive, hosted by Shay Dragna and her children, Cayleigh, Conner and Caden.

It’s officially fall and with Halloween just a few weeks away, one local family is working to make the holiday a devilishly delightful one for youngsters all around the valley.

As many parents can attest, Halloween is a time of year that their children look forward to with great anticipation. For some families, however, providing the costumes their kiddos want to sport for trick or treating can sometimes prove financially difficult.

Recognizing this struggle, Pahrump resident Shauna “Shay” Dragna and her three children set out on a mission last year to see what they could do to help. With no experience whatsoever in fundraising or other philanthropic efforts, Dragna dived right in to create the Inaugural Halloween Costume Drive and the results were far and above what she originally expected. More than 120 costumes were collected in 2021, leaving Dragna and her children beaming with satisfaction.

Now, the foursome are embarking on their 2nd Annual Halloween Costume Drive and the entire community has the chance to get involved.

Dragna has set out donation bins at a variety of locations around town, including Living Free Cafe at 2050 S. Highway 160, Game Corner and Family Fun Center at 1190 E. Highway 372 unit #8 and XPress Detail and Auto Spa at 970 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

Other businesses are hosting bins as well and they are putting a little extra toward the effort. Hypno Comics at 720 East St. unit #1 is matching every donation made at their location and Sharper Image Barber Shop at 1266 E. Calvada Blvd. is entering every donor into a drawing for a free haircut.

Perhaps the most exciting incentive for this year’s Halloween Costume Drive is coming from local businessman Doug Campbell, who owns and operates Balloons Over Pahrump. He has offered a pair of hot air balloon ride tickets, valued at $590, for raffle. Anyone who stops by Sanders Family Winery, 3780 E. Kellogg Road, and donates a costume will be entered into that raffle, the winner of which will be drawn on Oct. 15. Every costume donated equals one entry.

XPress Auto and Detail Spa will be giving an extra boost to the costume drive too, by offering to play host to the 2nd Annual Halloween Costume Drive Donation Car Wash. On Saturday, Oct. 1 drivers can visit XPress Auto between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. to receive a free exterior hand wash with any costume donation.

To distribute all of the costumes gathered this year, Dragna will be hosting a Halloween party on Saturday, Oct. 22 at XPress Auto and Detail Spa.

“This year’s Halloween party has been sponsored by Your Shed Guy Jamie Krolczyk and Dr. Katerina Sepulveda of Centered Care Chiropractic,” Dragna detailed. “And it’ll be extra special!”

The event will kick off at 2 p.m. and run until approximately 6 p.m. and will include a bouncy house, pizza, face painting and prizes donated by local businesses and families, along with free costumes for the kids. Costumes will be available on a first-come-first-served basis for youth ages 14 and under.

For more information on the 2nd Annual Halloween Costume Drive contact Dragna on Facebook by searching for Shay Dragna or call 775-990-7918.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

