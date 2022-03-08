Here’s who has filed for public office in Nye County — so far

The filing window for candidates is open through March 18

The window to file for public office in Nye County is open through March 18. Open offices on the ballot this election include assessor, county clerk, county commissioner (districts 1, 4 and 5), district attorney, public administrator, recorder, treasurer and sheriff.

A number of other political seats will be open in towns across Nye County. Candidates must have actively resided in their respective districts for at least 30 days before the close of the filing deadline.The filing fee to run for any county office is $105; district candidates must submit a $35 filing fee.

The Nevada primary is June 14.

Here’s a look at who has filed to run for public office, so far:

COUNTY PARTISAN OFFICES

NYE COUNTY ASSESSOR (4-year term)

Sheree Stringer (Republican)

NYE COUNTY CLERK (4-year term)

Mark F. Kampf (Republican)

NYE COUNTY COMMISSIONER DISTRICT 1 (2-year term)

(Beatty 01, Currant 02, Duckwater 03, Gabbs 04, Ione 05, Amargosa Valley 06, Manhattan 07, Mercury 08,

Round Mountain 12,Sunnyside 13, Tonopah 14 & 15, Crystal 18, Pahrump 26, Pahrump 32, Smoky Valley 35)

NYE COUNTY COMMISSIONER DISTRICT 4 (4-year term)

(Pahrump 11, 28, 30, 31)

Leo Blundo (Republican)

Ron Boskovich (Republican)

NYE COUNTY COMMISSIONER DISTRICT 5 (4-year term)

(Pahrump 17, 19, 20, 22, 24)

Debra Strickland (party not listed)

NYE COUNTY DISTRICT ATTORNEY (4-year term)

Nicholas Anthony Del Vecchio (Democrat)

Brian T. Kunzi (Republican)

NYE COUNTY PUBLIC ADMINISTRATOR (4-year term)

NYE COUNTY RECORDER (4-year term)

NYE COUNTY TREASURER (4-year term)

DISTRICT NONPARTISAN OFFICES

BEATTY GENERAL IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT

3 SEATS (1 seat unexpired, 2-year term; 2 seats, 4-year terms)

Stephanie Beecham

BEATTY WATER & SANITATION DISTRICT

4 SEATS (1 seat unexpired, 2-year term, 3 seats, 4-year terms)

Albert Verrilli Filed

NORTHERN NYE COUNTY HOSPITAL DISTRICT BOARD OF TRUSTEES

(Currant 02, Duckwater 03, Gabbs 04, Ione0 5, Manhattan 07, Round Mountain 12, Sunnyside 13, Tonopah 14 & 15, Smoky Valley 35)

NYE COUNTY SCHOOL BOARD TRUSTEES (4-year terms)

(AREA I: Beatty 01, Currant 02, Duckwater 03, Gabbs 04, Ione 05, Amargosa 06, Manhattan 07,

Mercury 08, Round Mountain 12, Sunnyside 13, Tonopah 14 & 15, Forty Bar 18, Pahrump 26,

Smoky Valley 35)

Lavey Kindred

AREA III – Pahrump 11, 16, 27

AREA V – Pahrump 19, 20

AREA VII – Pahrump 22

Nathan L. Gent

Arthur Hodge Sr.

COUNTY NONPARTISAN OFFICE

NYE COUNTY SHERIFF (4-year term)

TOWNSHIP NONPARTISAN OFFICES

AMARGOSA VALLEY TOWN BOARD

Richard Claessens



ROUND MOUNTAIN TOWN BOARD

TONOPAH TOWN BOARD

Joni Eastley

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.