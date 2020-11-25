41°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

High-grade gold, silver found in Nye County’s Troy Canyon

Staff Report
November 24, 2020 - 5:41 pm
 
Getty Images The project found 42.7 grams-per-ton gold and 91 g/t silver in an outcrop of part ...
Getty Images The project found 42.7 grams-per-ton gold and 91 g/t silver in an outcrop of partially oxidized silica-sulphide breccia at the historic Locke West and East Mine prospects, 37.7 g/t gold in oxidized quartz vein material sampled from historic waste dumps at the Locke East Mine and significant gold and silver along the western Troy Canyon claims along the historic Leadhill and Galena vein trends.
David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times The Troy Canyon project is located approximately 43 miles eas ...
David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times The Troy Canyon project is located approximately 43 miles east of Barrian’s flagship Bolo Project near Tonopah.

New Placer Dome Gold Corp. announced the results of the recently completed rock grab sampling program at its Troy Canyon Gold-Silver Property located in Nye County approximately 90 miles east of Tonopah.

The 2020 Troy Canyon Project surface rock grab sampling represents the company’s first opportunity to independently verify significant reported historic gold and silver values within the project, which had previously reported underground stope rock grab samples assaying 576 g/t gold and greater than 100 g/t silver1.

A total of 59 surface and underground rock grab samples were collected at the Troy Canyon Project during the program. Sampling was designed to follow up on significant untested gold in soil geochemical anomalies present throughout the property.

The project found 42.7 grams-per-ton gold and 91 g/t silver in an outcrop of partially oxidized silica-sulphide breccia at the historic Locke West and East Mine prospects, 37.7 g/t gold in oxidized quartz vein material sampled from historic waste dumps at the Locke East Mine and significant gold and silver along the western Troy Canyon claims along the historic Leadhill and Galena vein trends.

“Our technical team successfully returned a number of compelling high-grade gold and silver samples in support of historical samples and demonstrated the potential of the project,” CEO Max Sali said. “In addition, our ongoing reverse circulation and diamond drill campaigns at our flagship Kinsley Mountain gold project and the Bolo gold project continue to move forward on budget with multiple holes being completed weekly and we look forward to sharing these results with the market in the very near future.”

The Troy Canyon Gold-Silver Project is located in the Grant Range of eastern Nye County. The project consists of 59 contiguous unpatented mineral claims that cover 493 hectares of land centered approximately on the historical Locke gold mine.

The Troy Gold-Silver Project has seen limited modern exploration effort and was a former small-scale producer. Gold mineralization was first identified at the project in 1867, and small-scale mining commenced in 1869. The most recent mining took place from 1948 to 1950, when 643 ounces of gold and 660 ounces of silver were reportedly produced from 1,859 tons of mineralized rock.

The area of the old Locke Mine in Troy Canyon hosts mesothermal gold and silver mineralization with potential for economically significant concentrations. Mesothermal systems typically are persistent to great depths. The system seen on the Troy Canyon Project has only been investigated over a vertical extent of approximately 180 metres, with the bulk of the work having been concentrated on the hanging wall of the quartz host.

Assessments of the project by multiple companies from the late 1980s to early 2000s include sampling of surface and underground quartz exposures, mine dumps, mineral processing facilities and tailings piles. In 2004, Miranda Gold Corp. determined that stopes were developed on multiple “stacked” north-trending, moderately east-dipping veins.

In 2007, Portage Minerals Inc. completed a multi-parameter exploration program on the project. The soil geochemical program identified several zones of anomalous gold outbound of the mine and a strong northwest trending IP anomaly in the southeast part of the survey area.

Gold mineralization is associated with grey, late-stage vuggy, sugary limonitic quartz and minor sphalerite, galena and arsenopyrite, and a strong gold-bismuth correlation suggests that mineralization is part of an intrusive-related mesothermal gold vein system.

Compiled data for the Troy Canyon Project reference only one exploration drill-hole which apparently was terminated in mineralized limestone before reaching the vein.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Selwyn Harris/Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News The Nye County Administration offices, 2100 E. Wal ...
Nevada sees record jump in COVID-19 cases
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada reported over 3,000 for the first time on Wednesday as travel ramps up across the country during the holiday season.

Leah Straka
Child porn suspect arrested
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A Pahrump woman was arrested following a child porn investigation.

Daniel Dalmas
Pahrump man faces animal abuse charges
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies and animal control officers are investigating two reports of alleged animal abuse.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times This file photo shows volunteers preparing food for the Comm ...
Community Thanksgiving event offering free holiday meals
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Tomorrow is Thanksgiving Day and for the Pahrump Holiday Task Force, it’s going to be a busy one as the committee prepares, packages and distributes hundreds of free Thanksgiving dinners, complete with traditional turkey and tasty trimmings.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nye County volunteer Janet Rogers and notary Tina Bond-Kugl ...
Recall effort comes to a close in Nye County
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

November is coming to a rapid close and with its December 3 deadline looming, Battle Born Patriots is wrapping up its effort aimed at recalling Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak.

Getty Images SAGE is designed to put Nevada’s small technology-based businesses on the path ...
GOED project will connect tech firms to grant programs
Staff Report

The Governor’s Office of Economic Development has expanded a program statewide through Nevada’s two universities to help technology entrepreneurs earn federal grant funding to support early-stage development of their businesses or innovations.

Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal In this Nov. 1, 2018, file photo, J. Brin Gibson shak ...
Sisolak taps Gibson for Gaming Control Board
Staff Report

Gov. Steve Sisolak has announced the appointment of J. Brin Gibson to the Gaming Control Board and designated him to serve as the new chair and executive director. Gibson will fill a vacancy left after the departure of Sandra Douglass Morgan and took over as of Nov. 18.

Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal/Pool State Treasurer Zach Conine discusses measures to he ...
More than $28 milllion in unclaimed property returned
Staff Report

Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine on Thursday announced the return of more than $28.5 million in unclaimed property to Nevadans by the Treasurer’s Office Unclaimed Property Division.

Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Circa owner Derek Stevens checks on a craps table shortl ...
Gaming win down by double-digit percentages for 8th straight month
By Richard N. Velotta Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Gaming Control Board numbers show Southern Nevada casinos faring worse than their northern counterparts with significant declines on the Strip and in downtown Las Vegas.

Getty Images Shopping online is one of several suggestions by the Red Cross to stay safe from C ...
Red Cross offers tips for safe holiday season
Staff Report

Thanksgiving promises to be different this year from any other, and the American Red Cross reminds everyone to include important safety ingredients as part of holiday activities.