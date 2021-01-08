37°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

High school students benefit from donations

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
January 8, 2021 - 8:38 am
 
Rose Humbert/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Springs Chapter DAR members and Pahrum ...
Rose Humbert/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Springs Chapter DAR members and Pahrump Valley High School faculty display backpacks and other items collected for students in need. Pictured are: Paula Gibson, Principal George Campnell, Barbara Blitz, Donna Mason, Rose Humbert, and social worker Candice Mitchell.

A longtime community organization dedicated to education, literacy and beyond, provided much-needed assistance to local high school students in recent weeks.

A committee associated with the Pahrump Springs Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution, (NSDAR) bestowed Pahrump Valley High School students with essential food items to help meet their nutritional needs.

The organization’s Regent, Rose Humbert said one of the chapter’s officers initiated the action of providing support for a select number of students.

“Our vice regent, Barbara Blitz, came up with the idea of purchasing used backpacks and filling them with nonperishable protein-rich foods, such as canned tuna, chicken, hearty soups and peanut butter,” Humbert said. “Our community classroom chairman, Donna Mason, is also working with her as a team. They had put together six backpacks and then the chapter rallied around and we presented 12 in November and 20 in December.”

Though the years, the organization has provided clothing items for the high school’s “Trojan Trunk”, which provides various clothing items such as jackets, socks, underwear and shoes. Humbert noted that amid a pandemic which has many individuals and families relying on area food pantries, providing the backpacks was an obvious choice.

“We tried to make sure there were ‘eat on the run’ snacks available for the students to grab in between classes, but this fall we realized there were many families with teenagers in their home who were not able to meet their food needs,” Humbert said.

Additionally, Humbert spoke about another program undertaken by the organization last month.

“While this has been going on, we had member Della Christie devoting her time to prepare for and disperse 92 Wreaths Across America for the national cemetery at Boulder City,” she said. “And in the two weeks before Christmas, we were able to get donations to assist the Yomba Shoshone and Duckwater tribes with food and warm clothing.”

Though the Pahrump Springs Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution was organized Dec. 6, 2003, the roots of the national organization, by definition, dates back to the founding of the United States, with the simple mission of promoting historic preservation, education and patriotism, Humbert noted.

“Membership in the DAR requires a woman to prove direct lineage to an ancestor who aided in achieving American independence,” she said. “Our projects for Nevada are U.S. military support, service to veterans, the Nevada Genealogical Records indexing, scholarships and preservation of the Nevada state DAR. There are 17 chapters in the state of Nevada including our local Pahrump Springs Chapter, which currently has 37 members. Our motto is God, home, and country.”

Members of the Pahrump Springs Chapter usually meet on the second Wednesday of each month, September through May, at 10:15 at the Pahrump Community Library, however, due to COVID-19 concerns, the meetings, at present, are now being conducted via Zoom.

For those who would like more information on the organization, login to www.pahrumpspringsdar.org.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Numerous plans and payment options are available to fit al ...
Enrollment open now for prepaid tuition program
Staff Report

Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine’s office on Thursday announced open enrollment for the Nevada Prepaid Tuition Program, which will end Friday, April 30.

Special to Pahrump Valley Times A look inside the Pahrump Senior Center as shown in a 2017 phot ...
Senior Menus

Pahrump Senior Center

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Taken in December 2020, this photo shows a small portion of ...
State’s COVID testing now screens for new variant
Staff Report

The Nevada State Public Health Laboratory has begun screening people for the B.1.1.7. variant of the novel coronavirus, state COVID-19 Response Director Caleb Cage and Chief of Tasting Dr. Mark Pandori said at Wednesday’s briefing on the state of the pandemic in Nevada.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
A few new characters now roaming Goldfield
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Goldfield has new welcome signs in the form of donkeys thanks to a federal grant awarded by Travel Nevada, a state agency that promotes Nevada as a travel destination.

Facebook In addition to various experts who will present the Zoom sessions, short recorded pres ...
UNR taking Cattlemen’s Update to Zoom for two days
Staff Report

The University of Nevada, Reno will host the annual Cattlemen’s Update virtually via Zoom Jan. 12-13. For more than 40 years, the University has held several sessions across Nevada in January to provide ranchers with current research-based information about issues that may affect the efficiency, productivity, profitability and sustainability of their businesses and Nevada’s cattle industry.

Henry Brean/Las Vegas Review-Journal Da-ek Dow Go-et, left, and Wheeler Peak reflect in the wat ...
Annual EPA grant will be used for water projects
Staff Report

The Nevada Division of Environmental Protection on Tuesday announced that $1 million in Clean Water Act grant funds provided by the U.S Environmental Protection Agency will be used to complete 11 projects to reduce “nonpoint source pollution” and improve water quality across the state.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times On Wednesday, Dec. 30, area tier-1 health care workers recei ...
Local Tier-1 workers receive COVID-19 vaccine
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Local health care workers received the first of two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine late last month.

Civic engagement will be topic of humanities series
Civic engagement will be topic of humanities series
Staff Report

Nevada Humanities has been awarded $50,000 by the Federation of State Humanities Councils and the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation as part of a new national initiative, “Why It Matters: Civic and Electoral Participation”, which will explore civic participation as it relates to electoral engagement in a multivocal democracy.

Dakota White
Shotgun discharge prompts NCSO response
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

What started out as an early evening barbecue resulted in the arrest of two Pahrump brothers late last month.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Preliminary applications for the Community Development Block ...
Nye County accepting applications for coronavirus block grant
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County is currently accepting applications for the second and third rounds of Community Development Block Grant funding that have been made available to communities across the United States as part of the CARES Act.