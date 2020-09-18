Highway 160 southbound closed by morning crash

No serious injuries were reported following a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of state Route 160 and 372, just before 8:30 a.m., on Wednesday, Sept. 16.

Southbound traffic along Highway 160 was diverted onto Highway 372, while northbound 160 was down to one lane as crews worked to clear the scene of a two-vehicle crash just before 8:30 a.m., on Wednesday Sept. 16.

Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies, along with Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Service crews and NHP troopers, responded to the collision involving a late model SUV and a Toyota pickup truck.

Southbound traffic along Route 160 was diverted onto state Route 372, while northbound 160 was down to one lane as crews worked to clear the scene.

At least one person was assessed by medics but refused transport to the hospital.

The exact cause of the crash is under investigation by NHP.

