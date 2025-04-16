Hippity, hoppity, Easter’s on its way!

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times file Attendees of the Community Easter Picnic will be able to collect all kinds of goodies, such as plastic eggs, candy, coloring books and more at this year's event, slated for this Saturday, April 19 at Petrack Park.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times file In addition to the "Easter Egg Scramble", booth hosts at the Community Easter Picnic always bring along a game or activity for the youngsters to enjoy.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times file Rather than the traditional Easter Egg Hunt, organizers of the Community Easter Picnic instead opt for an "Egg Scramble," where kids visit the various booths in the park to collect their colorful lot.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file The Easter Bunny joined in the 2024 Community Easter Picnic, where hundreds of people turned out for the festivities despite the rainy conditions. The weather for this year's event is forecast to be pleasant, however, and event organizers are anticipating another "egg-citing" year.

A celebration of new growth and rebirth, Easter is something that many families eagerly anticipate each spring and in the Pahrump community, it’s one of the favorite holidays of the year for the Pahrump Holiday Task Force, too.

A nonprofit with the sole goal of bringing the community together, the task force will once again be hosting its annual Community Easter Picnic this coming Saturday. Teaming up with the task force for the event is the Pahrump Disability Outreach Program (PDOP) and event organizers are inviting everyone out for what they are promising will be an “egg-cellent” day of fun.

Activities will kick off around 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 19 at Petrack Park, where the southern grassy field will be ringed with tables, booths, canopies and of course, lots of volunteers all ready to make the celebration a memorable one.

Rather than a traditional Easter Egg Hunt, picnic-goers will be able to take part in the “Easter Egg Scramble”, visiting each of the vendors to pick up their treats. Each of the dozens of booths will be stocked with brightly colored, candy-filled plastic eggs and the businesses and organizations manning them are set to bring along some games and activities as well. With so much excitement to be had, the park is sure to be filled with the sound of joyful giggles and chatter as children discover the goodies hidden in their eggs and parents indulgently look on.

But the fun certainly won’t end with the Egg Scramble. The Easter Bunny is scheduled to make a special appearance at the Community Easter Picnic and he will certainly be a star of the show as he greets valley families and poses for pictures with the kiddos. In past years, the Easter picnic has also seen the addition of some other famous characters, with costumed playactors roaming the park to bring smiles to attendees’ faces. PDOP’s much-loved train ride will be on site as well.

All of this activity is definitely going to work up an appetite but no one will have to worry about that, as there will be plenty of food to feed the crowd. Volunteers from the task force and PDOP will be serving up an assortment of eats, including hotdogs, hamburgers, kettle corn, cotton candy and snow cones and everything is free of charge.

The Community Easter Picnic will take place Saturday, April 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Petrack Park, located at the corner of Basin Avenue and Highway 160.

For more information visit PDOP.info or email PahrumpHolidayTaskForce@gmail.com

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com