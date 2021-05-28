Home health facility opens in Pahrump

In terms of home health care providers, a new agency has opened its doors this month, complete with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and even a ‘Show and Shine’ event for area hot rod enthusiasts.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times At second to left, CEO Robin Rose Yager of Roses Paradise Home Health, is joined by members of the Pahrump Gunfighters during a special grand opening this month at her at 2360 E. Calvada Blvd. location.

Located at 2360 E. Calvada Blvd., occupying suites A, E and F, Roses Paradise Home Health provides a wide range of health care services on levels ranging from basic to premium, according to CEO Robin Rose Yager.

“We provide skilled and unskilled nursing, everything from companion care to light housekeeping,” she said. “We also do grocery shopping, pharmacy pickups, and all of the basics for an active daily life, all the way into skilled nursing for end-stage renal disease for patients with kidney failure and cancer patients.”

Skilled staff

In order to provide the specialized care, Yager assembled a team of health care experts to staff the facility.

“We have a registered nurse who is a retired Marine medic, and we’re very thankful to have him on our team,” she said. “We also have a licensed practical nurse, so they’ll both be great assets to be able to train our personal care assistants and certified nursing assistants, and both of them will provide a vital service because they are the eyes and the ears in a hospital setting, as well as in a home setting.”

Timing is everything

Yager also spoke about the timing of Roses Paradise Home Health grand opening after Addus, a longtime health care facility ceased its operations in Pahrump and Las Vegas last year.

“They provided all of these services, except for the skilled nursing, but they closed down and a lot of patients lost services due to that,” she said. “We also have All Valley, which I believe they’re also home care, which means they’re not able to do skilled nursing, but we do have Encompass and they are able to do skilled nursing. I believe they’re wonderful in their field as well, so we aspire to be able to collaborate with them and the Pahrump Senior Center. We’re looking to be a community business, not just in business.”

Working in cooperation

Additionally, Yager said she feels Roses Paradise Home Health is not competing with the similar agencies in Pahrump.

“I want to co-op,” she said. “I feel like with COVID-19, it’s more important that we work together. I feel like the community needs it, and I feel like the seniors and the disabled are bigger assets in the community when they’re able to have some independence. We have one client who has a need for 24-hour care and we now provide care for him. It could be something as simple as bananas in his cereal. It’s such a basic thing but it does provide nutrition, and there’s a sense of satisfaction that comes with that because he has his own independence. He gets to cut his own bananas and put them in. It may seem like such a silly thing, but when you’re disabled, it’s a big thing.”

Since opening this month, Yager said she is now looking to secure what’s known as an Intermediary Service Organization, (ISO).

“We are seeking credentialing for an ISO, which allows us to do both skilled and unskilled nursing, so we’re looking to collaborate with any of the medical offices and get trained. So if they have kidney failure and are on dialysis, if I was the caregiver I would go to their renal doctor and get trained by the doctor on exactly how to care for that patient. The RN would then train our staff, and certify them for that specific patient so that specific patient no longer has to go sit in the dialysis office and be exposed to a group setting when it can be done at home.”

Help wanted

On a final note, Yager said there are potential career opportunities for those who are interested in the field of caregiving.

“We are looking for people that go above and beyond,” she said. “Whether they’re 18 years old and just starting out, we’d like to help contribute to their career. We are working with the NyE Communities Coalition to make sure that if they want to get more education, it will be paid for, including their scrubs and their training. Even if they were to leave and go to another company or move on to bigger and better things, it would increase the education level and the community too.”

For additional information on Roses Paradise Home Health, call 775-468-3416, or visit their website at rosesparadisehomehealth.com.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes