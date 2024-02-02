Homeschoolers invited to An Enchanted Forest Prom

This March, homeschoolers of the Pahrump area are being offered the chance the revel in one of the most time-honored traditions of high-school life when Pahrump Moose Lodge #808 hosts its second annual prom.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump-area students gathered for the Pahrump Moose Lodge's inaugural homeschool prom, hosted with a Harry Potter theme. The second annual event will have the theme "An Enchanted Forest".

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Moose Lodge also hosts a homecoming dance for homeschoolers, helping ensure that homeschoolers do not miss out on these memory-making traditions.

“Step into a whimsical world of magic and wonder at ‘An Enchanted Forest: A Homeschool Prom’ on March 9!” Moose member and lead event organizer Chanda Wieland encouraged. “This enchanting event is exclusively for homeschool students, offering a unique prom experience filled with wonder and excitement.”

Primed to whisk students away into the land of fantasy and dream, An Enchanted Forest is a chance to ensure that those who are earning their education at home do not miss out on one of the most iconic and memorable parts of their youth.

“Immerse yourself in the mystical ambiance, adorned with twinkling lights, lush greenery and whimsical decorations,” Wieland enthused. “The venue will be completely transformed into a breathtaking setting, taking you into a realm of pure enchantment. Dress to impress in your favorite attire, whether it be a dazzling gown, a dapper suit or as a fantasy character. Dance the night away to a mix of popular tunes and timeless classics, carefully selected to keep the atmosphere vibrant and energetic. Our talented DJ will ensure the dance floor remains alive with excitement throughout the evening.”

While the music and dancing will most certainly be a focus, the evening’s food will undoubtedly draw its own array of attention, thanks to the efforts of those who have worked to create a sumptuous selection.

“Students can indulge in a delectable spread of mouth-watering treats and refreshments, specially prepared to tantalize the taste buds. From delightful appetizers to tempting desserts, our menu promises to satisfy even the most discerning palates!” Wieland promised.

“Don’t miss out on this extraordinary event,” she continued. “Grab your friends and make memories that will last a lifetime. Come and experience the magic of ‘An Enchanted Forest: Homeschool Prom’ – an unforgettable night of enchantment, laughter and celebration.”

An Enchanted Forest: A Homeschool Prom is set for Saturday, March 9 at the Moose Lodge, 1100 Second Street.

Doors will open at 4:30 p.m. and students must be picked up by 9 p.m. Parents who would prefer not to leave the premises are welcome to remain in the Moose Lodge social quarters.

Presale tickets are available now until March 1 for $25 per person or $50 per family. Regular tickets purchased after March 1 will be $35 per person or $75 per family.

To purchase tickets visit EventBrite.com and search for Enchanted Forest Pahrump.

For more information contact the Moose Lodge at 775-727-6577.

