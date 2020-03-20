HOPE Run in Pahrump still a go despite Coronavirus, will take place virtually

With coronavirus concerns gripping the entire country, it seems as if anything and everything that attracts a crowd is being canceled but there is one local event that, while it will see some major modifications, is still going forward.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times This file photo shows the scene at the 11th Annual HOPE Run/Walk but this year's event will look much different. The fundraiser is still a go but participants will take part virtually.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Lori Odegard, a member of the Rosemary Clarke Middle School HOPE Run team, is shown accepting the HOPE Cup, the award that goes to the largest team, at the 2019 event. This year's event will take place virtually.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times The NyE Communities Coalition campus has been closed to the public due to Coronavirus concerns, though limited services are still available.

NyE Communities Coalition Chief Operating Officer Tammi Odegard told the Pahrump Valley Times on Wednesday, March 18 that the organization’s 12th Annual HOPE Run/Walk fundraiser, which is anticipated to see around 800 participants, will take place as planned.

However, in order to protect the health and safety of those involved, the coalition has established several precautionary measures to keep participants from coming together in a large group.

“At NyECC our mission of growing Health Organizations, People and Environments (the source of the acronym HOPE) has always driven what we’ve done. Now, in order to comply with recommendations from the CDC, HOPE Run/Walk 2020 is still on with the following modifications,” Odegard stated.

HOPE Run/Walk participants are asked to pick up their swag bags at the coalition campus as usual, with pick-up dates being March 25, 26 and 27 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

“Instead of walking in to the NyECC campus, we will provide curb-side service,” Odegard detailed. “Simply drive through at NyE Communities Coalition, 1020 E. Wilson Road and we’ll give you your swag bags. As always, if you are not able to pick up your bags during those times, let me know and we’ll make arrangements for you.”

The event traditionally includes a post-race breakfast at the Mountain Falls Grill Room and just because things are being switched up a bit does not mean participants will miss out on this. They won’t be eating together but each participant will receive a certificate for breakfast from the Grill Room along with their swag bags.

The major shift in the event comes with the actual running and walking portion. Rather than gathering en mass in front of the Mountain Falls Grill Room and making a mad dash from the starting line as a group, participants will need to go it alone, or with only their close family members.

“Every registered participant will participate in the event virtually, meaning you will walk, run or jog by yourself or with your families,” Odegard directed. “You will do this event in your own neighborhood, a park, a trail, a treadmill, or somewhere you feel safe. You will participate at a date and time you choose between March 28 and April 4.”

To help infuse the HOPE Run/Walk with that community feeling, Odegard is also encouraging participants to share their experience with her through email or social media.

“Please use the hashtag #virtualhoperun2020 so we can easily track everyone’s progress and support one another,” Odegard said. “Please share your HOPE Run story. This could include selfies, your results, your route, your distance or even something awesome you saw. Supporting each other through these platforms will be an opportunity for you to be very socially healthy, even though we’re practicing social distancing!”

Those interested can “friend” Odegard on Facebook at Tammi NyECC or “like” the NyE Communities Coalition Facebook page. The coalition can also be followed on Twitter and Instagram at @NyECommunities.

For those who may have delayed signing up for the event because of scheduling conflicts or just because of the incredible amount of uncertainty created by the rapidly spreading COVID-19 coronavirus, there is still time to register to participate in the HOPE Run/Walk. This event is a key fundraiser for the NyE Communities Coalition, which uses the money generated to fund drug, alcohol and tobacco prevention programs throughout both Nye and Esmeralda counties.

“Registration will remain open until 5 p.m. on March 27,” Odegard said. “This is a great opportunity for people to participate who might not have been able to attend at the originally scheduled date and time. They don’t even need to do it here in Pahrump!”

Registration can be completed online at https://bit.ly/2UhcHsr

Registration costs $30 per person and participants can either register with an existing team, individually or create a team if they choose.

The event will include the awarding of the prestigious HOPE Cup, which in the past has gone to the single largest team. This year, in response to the communities desire, there will be two HOPE Cups given out, one for the biggest team from a school and one for the largest community team. Odegard will announce the winners of the 2020 HOPE Cups through a live Facebook broadcast at Tammi NyECC at 8 a.m. on March 28.

For more information contact the coalition at 775-727-9970 or email info@nyecc.org

