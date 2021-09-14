89°F
News

Rep. Horsford’s office to hold hours in Pahrump on Wednesday

By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times
September 14, 2021 - 12:08 pm
 
Updated September 14, 2021 - 12:09 pm

Rep. Steven Horsford’s office is planning to have hours in Pahrump on Wednesday.

The public event will be at the NyE Communities building at 1020 E Wilson Road from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“During the office hours, Horsford’s staff will be helping constituents who need assistance with a federal agency (for example, tax issues, Social Security or Medicare benefits, or VA claims),” his office said.

The event is open to the public. For more information, call 702-963-9360.

Pahrump Senior Center