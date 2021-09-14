Rep. Horsford’s office to hold hours in Pahrump on Wednesday

Rep. Steven Horsford’s office is planning to have hours in Pahrump on Wednesday.

The public event will be at the NyE Communities building at 1020 E Wilson Road from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“During the office hours, Horsford’s staff will be helping constituents who need assistance with a federal agency (for example, tax issues, Social Security or Medicare benefits, or VA claims),” his office said.

The event is open to the public. For more information, call 702-963-9360.