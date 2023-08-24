81°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Pahrump, NV
News

How a youth program saved summer with an affordable childcare option

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
August 24, 2023 - 2:32 pm
 
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

As students return to class, a popular summer youth program has closed for the season.

The Pahrump Valley Youth Activities Program began in 2011 as a way to keep students engaged during summer break.

PVYA’S chief co-founder Tom Metscher said the program, now in its 12th year, has gained popularity among parents and kids during that time.

Plenty of stuff to do

The program was originally held at J.G. Johnson Elementary School, but has moved to the campus of Mt. Charleston Elementary School. Throughout the day the kids are grouped by ages, fed breakfast, lunch and an afternoon snack.

Between 80-85 kids a day participated in this summer’s programs, said Metscher, which included reading, physical activities and a media and video game room.

Affordable child care

The cost of the program was $150 for seven weeks, which Metscher said is a bargain, considering all of the educational and recreational activities for the kids.

It’s also considerably more affordable than the $284 on average that parents spend per week on childcare when their students are not in school, according to a 2023 Cost of Care study conducted by care.com.

“It’s been a blessing for many families because we didn’t have a big waiting list this year. We didn’t have to turn down a whole bunch of people, so it all worked out. NyE Communities Coalition has been a great partner and we have some other private donors as well. Partnerships is what makes it work, especially all of the volunteers and the new director, Christian Apolinar.”

Metscher gave thanks to late Pahrump businessman Tom Saitta, who routinely supported the program from the beginning. Saitta, who passed away in 2021, was the owner of Pahrump’s Saitta Trudeau car dealership.

“Tom did a lot for the program over the years and as a matter of fact, his wife Alice just gave us another nice donation the other day,” Metscher said. “She’s so happy to stay involved, to carry on Tom’s tradition of giving and supporting the program in her husband’s absence, which is fantastic. We’re certainly blessed to still have the Saitta family as part of our support team.”

To learn more about the program, logon to pvya.net or their Facebook page.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Those interested in submitting a project for consideration ...
Nye eyes block grants for upgrades to fairgrounds, Amargosa park
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Administered by the Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development, the CDBG program has funneled millions of dollars into the county over the last 40 years and officials are hoping to glean even more of that funding in the coming year. Here’s what they’re hoping to fund.

John Antonios Vithoulkas,
Pahrump murder suspect caught in Vegas
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Authorities in Las Vegas have captured the suspect wanted for the homicide of a middle-aged Pahrump man, according to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

Flood waters flow heavy down the street onto Highway 160 as the remnants of tropical storm Hila ...
Aftermath of Hillary: Pahrump dodges storm’s bullet
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Proper planning and tight coordination were key in saving lives during the severe tropical storm that passed through parts of Southern Nevada and California over the weekend, officials say.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Approximately 30 bicycles were donated to the last Smiles Ac ...
This free event will make the whole family ‘smile’
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

What does a smile mean to me? The question is at the center of the Smiles Across Pahrump event, which makes its return this month following a several-year hiatus.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Shelley Hee, cousin of a former Pahrump Valley Times report ...
How you can help Hawaii
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The disaster is considered the deadliest U.S wildfire in more than a century as more than 2,200 structures were also destroyed on the garden isle, with 86 percent being residential homes officials say.