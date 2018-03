A person found dead earlier this month in a Pahrump hotel has been identified.

Nye County Sheriff's Office detectives investigated the death of a man found in a Pahrump hotel on Feb. 10.

Ralph Manjarrez, 54, of California, is believed to have died from natural causes, the Nye County Sheriff’s office said.

His body was found Feb. 10 in a room at the Holiday Inn Express on 861 S. Highway 160.

The death initially was deemed suspicious by the sheriff’s office.

In its latest update on Feb. 21, the sheriff’s office cited an investigation by detectives.