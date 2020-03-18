44°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Pahrump NV
News

If a doctor can’t get tested for coronavirus in Nevada, who can?

By Mary Hynes Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
March 17, 2020 - 11:57 pm
 

Dr. Marianne Hazelitt, an internist in Pahrump, had returned Saturday from a cruise to Belize when she developed a fever over 103 degrees along with a cough, shortness of breath and a sore throat.

On Sunday, she began her quest to be tested for COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus.

She contacted an urgent care clinic and then the hospital in Pahrump, where she was told that with just two test kits left, only patients so seriously ill that they had to be airlifted to Las Vegas hospitals were being tested for the virus.

On Monday, she contacted the Southern Nevada Health District, which advised her to work through a private lab. She then took her own nasal swab, but she isn’t confident the specimen will actually be tested.

“I feel like it’s a public disservice for my patients not to know if I need to be quarantined for 14 days,” said Hazelitt, 55, whose fever has broken but who is still recovering and has not returned to her medical practice.

Her story is one of many that underscore the ongoing difficulty in getting tested for the coronavirus even as public health authorities emphasize that more testing is critical to fighting the foothold the virus is gaining in the U.S.

Hazelitt, who has a history of lung disease and had a portion of one lung removed, said the doctor at Desert View Hospital in Pahrump told her that the remaining tests were needed for pneumonia patients on ventilators. Four such patients had been airlifted to Las Vegas the night before, she was told.

Hazelitt, who until a year ago worked at the hospital, said this volume is unusual. During her two years there, it typically airlifted two to three patients per week to Las Vegas, usually after heart attacks.

“Desert View Hospital in Pahrump does have the ability to test for COVID-19,” a hospital spokeswoman said. “We are working with our supplier to receive the swabs used for testing.”

But Hazelitt said her office does not know where to direct patients who want to be tested, many of whom are older adults.

At the last census, Pahrump had roughly 36,000 residents, nearly a third 65 or older. Although 80 percent of those who have contracted the coronavirus have experienced milder symptoms, older adults have been shown to be particularly susceptible to contracting pneumonia.

The Southern Nevada Health District has reported 42 cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 56.

On Monday, Hazelitt contacted the Southern Nevada Health District and, as a physician, was patched through to the epidemiology department, which advised her to use a private lab. While she was on her cruise, private lab Quest had provided a sample kit to her office that her staff understood was for COVID-19. However, the print on the test kit said it was for influenza.

“My staff was under the impression it was for the coronavirus, but the instructions don’t mention that at all,” she said.

Hazelitt submitted her specimen anyway, writing “COVID-19” on the sample.

“There were thousands of people on this cruise ship,” she said. “They deserve to know if there was somebody who had the virus.”

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Clark County man is Nevada’s 1st coronavirus death
By Mary Hynes Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Southern Nevada Health District on Monday also reported 19 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 35, and raised the risk of contracting the virus to “moderate.”

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times Seattle Fish and Chips at Highway 160 and Mesquite Avenue i ...
Local businesses providing food for students
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A number of Pahrump businesses stepped up to assist feeding area school students during the COVID-19 pandemic that has brought about the closure of all K-12 schools in Nevada.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Nevada DMV Director Julie Butler said only customers, or tho ...
DMV to serve appointment customers only
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, officials from the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), have announced that the agency, till further notice, will only serve customers by appointment only, effective Monday, March 16, according to a news release.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times Lines at Albertsons in Pahrump on Friday, March 13.
Shelves empty out in Pahrump
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

EDITOR’S NOTE: Last updated on Sunday, March 15 at 9:30 a.m. Smith’s hours in Pahrump updated.

Getty Images "While it is easy to see weeds as a problem, and most people do, I prefer to look ...
In Season: Annual weeds: the beauties and the beasts
By Terri Meehan Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

As much as I look forward to spring and the frenzy of planting out my garden, spring also brings weeds. They begin to appear around the same time that my first seedlings are starting to sprout.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Karl Olson, the caretaker of Rhyolite was recognized ...
Rhyolite caretaker recognized during annual meeting
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Back in the early 20th century, it would be accurate to consider the desolate and isolated town of Rhyolite was on the verge of becoming a “Boomtown” when two prospectors, Shorty Harris and Ed Cross discovered gold there in 1904.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Auctioneer Ski Censke, at left, is joined by Mardi Gras Coor ...
Mardi Gras Ball fundraiser nets $11,000
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

With upward of 100 attendees, the annual Mardi Gras Ball fundraiser, benefiting the Soroptimist International Pahrump Valley, was a smashing success, according to Publicity Coordinator Tonya Brum.