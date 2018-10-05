Ignition interlock device Nevada law in place

The Nevada Office of Traffic Safety announces the implementation of SB259.

Nevada Office of Traffic Safety/screenshot A screenshot from part of an interlock fact sheet provided by the Nevada Office of Traffic Safety this week. Nevada joins 30 other states in implementing an all-offender mandatory ignition interlock law.

Beginning Oct. 1, any individual who is arrested for DUI will be required to install an ignition interlock device on his or her vehicle in order to reinstate driving privileges, the office said in a news release Tuesday.

Nevada joins 30 other states in implementing an all-offender mandatory ignition interlock law. An ignition interlock is a device installed in a vehicle that measures the level of alcohol in breath.

Connected directly to a vehicle’s ignition system, drivers are required to blow into the attached mouthpiece to test their breath alcohol concentration.

If alcohol is detected, the interlock device prevents the vehicle from starting. By law, ignition interlock devices are equipped with cameras to confirm that the individual who provided the breath is the one driving the vehicle.

As of 2017, approximately 2,000 installed and activated devices were in the state of Nevada.

It is expected that the number of interlocks could exceed 10,000 devices within the first two years. Currently, Nevada has nine approved vendors with over 32 service centers across the state. With the implementation of the law it is anticipated that service centers will increase, the state said in the news release.

An exemption is provided if the person resides more than 100 miles from a service center. Ignition interlock devices must meet the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) model specification and be approved by the Nevada Committee on Testing for Intoxication.

Of the 309 fatalities on Nevada’s roadways in 2017, one-third involved impairment. Ignition interlocks are a proven countermeasure to reduce impaired driving incidents, serious injuries, and fatalities.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety recently announced new research demonstrating that state laws requiring ignition interlock device use for all drunk driving offenders reduced drunk driving crash fatalities by 16 percent.