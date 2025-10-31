Inaugural Pahrump Alien Conference draws the curious and the convinced – PHOTOS

The inaugural Pahrump Alien Conference at the Pahrump Nugget Hotel and Casino drew approximately 600 people throughout its 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. run time. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

In addition to lectures, attendees browsed an adjacent room filled with 23 local vendors offering alien themed items and memorabilia. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Joseph De La Torre, also known as the “Pahrump Alien Guy,” organized the conference. A portrait of the ufologist was found on this water bottle. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

“Of course, Pahrump’s important because Art Bell broadcast[ed] from here and he was the most famous overnight paranormal UFO radio guy ever in history. So, it’s a place that has some significance in the whole realm of ufology,” New York Times best-selling author Mike Bara told the Pahrump Valley Times before his talk. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

“I have not personally had any alien encounters, but I’m always on the lookout,” said Patrick Browning of Solid3DMemories, a small business owner selling alien-themed products at the conference. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

“Pahrump is in the excursion zone for Area 51. What you see in Area 51, you’re going to see in Pahrump,” said ufologist Joseph De La Torre. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

The Pahrump Alien Guy, Joseph De La Torre, began the inaugural Pahrump Alien Conference at the Pahrump Nugget Hotel and Casino with a presentation illustrating some of the photos from his collection of 30,000 UFO sightings. “As far as I’m concerned, UFOs have been here for millions of years. We call them the visitors. We’re the visitors,” said De La Torre.(John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

On Saturday, Oct. 25, a large group of locals and tourists attended the inaugural Pahrump Alien Conference at the Pahrump Nugget Hotel and Casino to uncover the mysteries of extraterrestrial life.

“There are so many UFOs flying in and around Pahrump that I go outside every day, and I can take [photos of] anywhere from five to 50 UFOs streaking across the sky,” ufologist Joseph De La Torre told the Pahrump Valley Times.

De La Torre, also known as the “Pahrump Alien Guy,” organized the conference. He has lived in Pahrump since 2020 and hosts a YouTube show titled “UFO We Want To Know,” where he shares his alien aircraft sightings.

“Pahrump is in the excursion zone for Area 51. What you see in Area 51, you’re going to see in Pahrump,” De La Torre explained. “Whether or not our military is using some of these vehicles, they seem to be coming this direction.”

De La Torre said he has approximately 30,000 photos of UFOs in a database, adding that the most UFOs he has photographed in a single day was 206.

“But as far as I’m concerned, UFOs have been here for millions of years. We call them the visitors. We’re the visitors,” informed De La Torre. “We’re the new kids on the block. They’ve been here for millions of years. They’re in our deepest oceans. They’re in our volcanoes. They’re in our mountains and they’re in our deepest lakes.”

The event started off with a presentation by De La Torre, where he showed many videos and photos of his UFO sightings. An audience of approximately 120 people listened to the Pahrump Alien Guy’s presentation. Approximately 600 people attended the event throughout its 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. run time.

“I’m curious, for lack of a better word,” Pahrump resident and attendee Timothy Leonard said. “I came to see if I can get some science fiction questions taken care of and answered.”

The event’s featured speaker was Mike Bara, a New York Times best-selling author and frequent guest on the popular History Channel show “Ancient Aliens.”

“The response here is incredible,” Bara told the Pahrump Valley Times before his talk. “Of course, Pahrump’s important because Art Bell broadcast[ed] from here and he was the most famous overnight paranormal UFO radio guy ever in history. So, it’s a place that has some significance in the whole realm of ufology.”

Next door to where the various presentations were being held, a room was filled with 23 local vendors. Many of the local small-business owners, like Patrick Browning of Solid3DMemories, were selling alien-themed products.

“I have not personally had any alien encounters, but I’m always on the lookout,” Browning joked.

Solid3DMemories, a Pahrump-based business, primarily designs custom 3D-printed products for vehicles like hitch covers but also creates other items.

“I think it’s a great, fun crowd to be around,” Browning added. “It’s very busy and I’m glad that everyone came out for the first annual event.”

