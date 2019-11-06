Increase reported in Nevada voter registation

Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske reports an increase of 5,899 active registered voters statewide during the month of October 2019 as compared to September 2019.

Voters lined up to cast their vote at a polling station at Coronado High School on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal/file Democratic Party active registered voters statewide increased by 4,961 (0.84%), while Republican Party active registered voters statewide decreased by 656 (0.13%).

Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske as shown in a file photo.

The total number of active registered voters in Nevada is 1,554,764, an increase of 0.38%, Cegavske reported Nov. 1. Democratic Party active registered voters statewide increased by 4,961 (0.84%), while Republican Party active registered voters statewide decreased by 656 (0.13%). Nonpartisan active registered voters increased by 1,489 (0.43%), Independent American Party active registered voters increased by 139 (0.20%), and Libertarian Party of Nevada active registered voters increased by 45 (0.29%). Active registered voters from a compilation of “other” minor political parties decreased by 79 (0.61%).

Of the 1,554,764 active registered voters in Nevada:

■ 594,439 are Democrats (38.23%);

■ 518,843 are Republicans (33.37%);

■ 343,902 are Nonpartisan (22.12%);

■ 68,950 are members of the Independent American Party (4.43%);

■ 15,746 are members of the Libertarian Party of Nevada (1.01%); and

■ 12,884 are members of other minor political parties (0.83%).

The latest voter registration breakdown by county, party, age, and district can be found under the Election Center on the internet at bit.ly/2NKkfAM