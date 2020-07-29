85°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Initial unemployment claims continue moderate increase

Staff Report
July 29, 2020 - 12:06 am
 

Initial unemployment claims have risen for the fourth consecutive week while continued claims are back above 300,000 according to Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation data.

Finalized data from DETR show initial claims for unemployment insurance totaled 15,548 for the week ending July 18, up 882 claims, or 6.0 percent, compared to last week’s total of 14,666. This is the fourth consecutive week of increases in regular initial claims. Through the week ending July 18, there were 592,700 initial claims filed in 2020, 571,048 of which have been filed since the week ending March 14.

Continued claims, which represent the current number of insured unemployed workers filing weekly for unemployment insurance benefits, rose to 306,077, an increase from the previous week of 10,083 claims, or 3.4 percent. This is the third straight week of increases in continued claims. Nevada’s insured unemployment rate, which is the ratio of continued claims in a week to the total number of jobs covered by the unemployment insurance system, rose by 0.7 percentage points to 22.0 percent. It should be noted that the calculation of the insured unemployment rate is different from that of the state’s total unemployment rate.

The Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program for the self-employed, 1099 contract workers and gig workers saw 19,557 initial claims filed in the week ending July 18, a decrease of 7,442, or 27.6 percent, from last week’s total of 26,999. Since the PUA program began, 332,536 initial claims have been filed.

PUA continued claims totaled 132,595 in the week ending July 18, a decline of 20,693 from the previous week’s revised total of 153,288. Weekly PUA continued claims are now reported by the benefit week claimed. This follows the reporting procedure for regular continued claims and allows us to understand the number of unemployed workers filing weekly for PUA benefits.

Nevada’s Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program, which provides up to 13 weeks of benefits to individuals who have exhausted their regular unemployment benefits, saw 11,963 claims filed in the week, an increase of 1,506 from a week ago.

Nevada’s State Extended Benefit program, which provides up to 13 weeks of benefits to individuals who have exhausted both their regular unemployment benefits and PEUC program benefits, saw 308 claims filed in the week, an increase of 223 from a week ago. Nationally, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted regular initial claims was 1,416,000, an increase of 109,000 claims from the previous week’s revised level of 1,307,000. The national insured unemployment rate for the week ending July 11 was 11.1 percent, a decrease of 0.7 percentage points from the previous week’s revised rate. The national rate is reported with a one-week lag.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Getty Images To assist tax professionals with the security basics, the IRS, state tax agencies ...
IRS offers tips for tax pros working at home
Staff Report

With cyberthieves active during COVID-19, the Internal Revenue Service and the Security Summit partners on Tuesday urged tax professionals to review critical security steps to ensure they are fully protecting client data whether working in the office or a remote location.

Las Vegas Review-Journal A Nevada State Bank sign outside of the bank which is located at 750 E ...
SBA names Nevada State Bank Nevada’s top lender
Staff Report

The Small Business Administration Nevada District office named Nevada State Bank the number one statewide lender for its commitment to providing critical capital to Nevada’s small businesses in 2019.

University of Nevada, Extension The webinar, “Market Research: Using Data to Grow Your Small ...
Extension’s summer series turns to market research
Staff Report

With COVID-19 posing more and more challenges to small businesses, having and understanding pertinent data can help businesses make adjustments to improve their chances of success. University of Nevada, Reno Extension is offering an online town hall this Wednesday and a webinar this Friday on market research and finding and using data to grow small businesses.

Bill Dentzer/Las Vegas Review-Journal Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks to reporters at a briefing Mond ...
Bars to remain closed in Nye, Clark, Elko, Washoe
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Bars, pubs, taverns and wineries will remain closed in Nye, Clark, Elko and Washoe counties as Gov. Steve Sisolak announced a transition to a long-term mitigation strategy in the fight against COVID-19.

David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley High School as shown in a file photo. The Nye ...
Electronics keys this year’s back-to-school spending
Staff Report

With ongoing uncertainty about the school year, families are prioritizing more technology in this year’s back-to-school budgets to accommodate online and distance learning.

Getty Images The decision was 5-4, with Justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Brett Kavanaug ...
Supreme Court rules against Nevada church
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday denied a petition from Calvary Chapel Dayton Valley in Dayton that argued a policy limiting in-person church attendance to 50 during the coronavirus pandemic violated the Constitution.

Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Pahrump Valley Winery on Friday, July 28, 2017. The win ...
Pahrump winery remains without a license to serve
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Valley Winery will stay without a license for the next several weeks after action by the Nye County Liquor Board on Tuesday—extending the rift between the board and the winery that was put on display in recent weeks.

Abell Gebre
Man arrested after refusing to leave Area 51 site
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A man eager to tour the Nevada National Security Site, also known as Area 51, was placed under arrest on a trespassing charge this month.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Norma Jean Opatik
NORMA JEAN OPATIK: Pahrump real estate market is ‘balanced’
By Norma Jean Opatik Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

As Realtors here in Pahrump, we are asked every day, “Is this a good time to buy or sell our home?” And our answer is, “Yes, Pahrump real estate is doing extremely well.” This may be shocking to some but, nonetheless, it is true.