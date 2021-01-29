48°F
Initiative aims to incorporate youth into future of rural US

Staff Report
January 28, 2021 - 4:12 pm
 
Getty Images The Rural Community Assistance Partnership’s Rural Homecoming program has partnered with the Smithsonian Institution’s Museum on Main Street program.

A new initiative aims to empower young people to use stories and digital technologies to learn about the future of rural America, document local history and foster important discussions about their community’s future, leading to opportunities for local youth to become storytellers on behalf of their community.

The Rural Community Assistance Partnership’s Rural Homecoming program has partnered with the Smithsonian Institution’s Museum on Main Street program for the “Coming Home: Stories from Main Street” initiative.

Rural communities can participate in Coming Home in two ways. Communities can celebrate RCAP’s Rural Homecoming to reconnect with their hometown by downloading a free toolkit providing communications and social media toolkits and event ideas to help tell stories driven by their local communities.

Communities also can participate in Coming Home by applying to be a Coming Home community through the Museum on Main Street program. Through the competitive process, communities which are selected will work with young people in their community to create video projects focused on telling the community’s stories, past, present and future.

“This partnership between RCAP and the Smithsonian is a special partnership, one grounded in the belief that young people in rural communities are change-makers who are poised to lead their communities,” RCAP CEO Nathan Ohle said. “Coming Home: Stories from Main Street will give students the tools necessary to become storytellers, to highlight the innovation that makes their community special and enable them to become leaders now and in the future.”

For more than 45 years, RCAP has worked with tens of thousands of rural and tribal communities building capacity at the local level and bringing awareness to the innovation and collaboration happening across rural America. The Rural Homecoming program is a free resource for communities that uses activities to reconnect people with their rural hometowns and tell their stories.

To apply to be a Coming Home community or to download the toolkit, please visit museumonmainstreet.org/cominghome. Questions can be directed to Museum on Main Street at moms@si.edu.

RCAP is a national nonprofit network providing opportunity, assistance and practical guidance to small communities in all 50 states, U.S. territories and tribal lands to ensure access to safe drinking water, sanitary wastewater disposal and economic prosperity. To learn more, visit www.rcap.org.

Museum on Main Street is a signature Smithsonian initiative for rural America, which works with state partners to provide traveling exhibitions, rich humanities programs and capacity development. Since 1994, MoMS has served more than 1,800 rural towns across every state.

THE LATEST
Heather Korbulic is the interim director of the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabili ...
Special enrollment period opened to buy insurance
Staff Report

Heather Korbulic, executive director of the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange, on Thursday issued a statement in support of President Joe Biden’s special enrollment period to encourage Americans to purchase health insurance plans from their respective exchange marketplaces.

Getty Images ACT results provide educators, students and families with personalized informatio ...
State’s ACT scores show slight increase over 2019
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada’s 2020 public high school graduating seniors marked a slight increase over 2019 in ACT composite scores, with the average composite score increasing from 17.7 to 17.8, bucking the national trend where composite scores fell for the third year in a row.

Getty Images This past open enrollment, Nov. 1, 2020-Jan. 15, 2021, was the exchange’s secon ...
Silver State exchange enrolls 81,903 in health insurance
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The Silver State Health Insurance Exchange enrolled 81,903 Nevadans during the 2020 health insurance open enrollment period, connecting tens of thousands of Nevadans statewide to Affordable Care Act-compliant health plans. These enrollment figures exceed 2019’s enrollment figures by 4,493, a 5.8% increase.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times/file The Nevada Real Estate Division, a division of the Dep ...
Safety regulations approved for convention services workers
Staff Report

The Division of Industrial Relations on Tuesday announced updates to Section 618 of the Nevada Administrative Code related to occupational safety and health training requirements for workers in the convention services industry. The updated regulations provide guidance and details on the statutory requirements found in Nevada Revised Statute Sections 618.9920 – 618.9931.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times A health care worker with Serenity Health is seen at the sit ...
COVID test positivity rate goes under 19% in Nevada
Staff Report

Nevada’s COVID-19 test positivity rate over the past 14 days dipped to 18.6% Wednesday, said state COVID-19 Response Director Caleb Cage and Candice McDaniel, health bureau chief for the Bureau of Child, Family, and Community Wellness at the daily COVID update.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Desert Utilities Inc.'s office is located at 4060 N. Blagg R ...
Nye County probing possible utility purchase
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County is probing the possibility of purchasing Desert Utilities Inc., the smallest of the valley’s three local utility companies, addressing an item to authorize staff to conduct a “due diligence” investigation and review of the company’s operations and assets during its Wednesday, Jan. 20 meeting.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Justice Court Bailiff Gerald "Bear" Smith is pictur ...
Pahrump courthouse sees tragic week in January
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump courthouse lost two people in January that worked within its walls. Bailiff Gerald “Bear” Smith died on Jan. 18 at Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center in Las Vegas due to COVID-19 related complications, according to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Taken the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 26, this photo shows a st ...
Winter weather leaves Pahrump blanketed in snow
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump awoke to something of a winter wonderland on Tuesday, with a blanket of snow covering everything from homes and cars to mailboxes and trees, creating a shimmering white landscape, and the resultant fog banks rolled quietly through neighborhoods, obscuring the usually clear view of the valley’s surrounding mountain ranges.