Inmate walks away from Nevada corrections facility

Ezekial Earl Derr, 30 (Nevada Department of Corrections)

Ezekial Earl Derr, 30, walked away July 21 from Humboldt Conservation Camp in Winnemucca, Nevada Department of Corrections spokeswoman Brooke Santina said in a release.

Derr was committed from Clark County on Feb. 1, 2016. He was serving 12 to 72 months for larceny, burglary, home invasion and possession of a debit or a credit card without an owner’s consent.

He was last seen wearing prison clothes: a blue shirt, blue pants and black work boots.

The release described him as a white man standing 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing 190 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Santina urged anybody with information on Derr’s whereabouts to call 911 or their local law enforcement agency.

Social media reports this week indicated that Derr formerly had ties to the Pahrump area.