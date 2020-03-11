Interested in starting your own hemp farm?

The Nevada Hemp Association is hosting a hemp growers meeting where people can stop by and learn about the basics of how to get started growing hemp.

Getty Images A meeting on the topic of organic soil solutions for hemp farmers will occur at the Pahrump Valley Museum on Friday, March 13. The event will begin at 3 p.m.

The Nevada Hemp Association is hosting a hemp growers meeting where people can stop by and learn about the basics of how to get started growing hemp.

The gathering, an open house for people interested in learning about hemp growing, is planned for 3 p.m. on Friday at the Pahrump Valley Museum at 401 E. Basin Ave. The event will feature topics such as soil preparation, genetic selection and other topics surrounding how to get started with growing hemp in Southern Nevada.

The event will include an open forum on any hemp growing related questions, according to Michael Whalen, founder and president of the Nevada Hemp Association.

The event is open to the public and has no cost to attend.

For more, call Mike Whalen at 775-513-7593 or visit nevadahempassociation.com