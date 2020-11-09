Investigation underway into fatality at Round Mountain

Kinross Round Mountain has confirmed an employee fatality after a Nov. 8 incident, and an investigation is underway.

Courtesy Round Mountain Gold Corp./file Operations of the Round Mountain Gold Corp. in Round Mountain. The mine sits about 55 miles north of Tonopah.

At approximately 6:30 a.m., Kinross Round Mountain received notification of an incident involving one employee. The company said it immediately initiated emergency rescue protocols, and the Round Mountain Mine Rescue Team was dispatched.

The victim was found deceased, and the company said there was no evidence of foul play.

Round Mountain Gold Corp., the Mine Safety and Health Administration and the Nye County Sheriff’s Office are involved in the investigation, and the employee’s family has been notified.

“I would like to offer my deepest condolences to the employee’s family during this unfortunate circumstance,” said Neil Jensen, Round Mountain vice president and general manager. “At Round Mountain, we are a very close-knit team and community, and this is a difficult time for us all. I would also like to extend my sincerest thanks to the Round Mountain Mine Rescue Team, who responded swiftly and prudently.”

Only essential functions remain operational, and Round Mountain Gold said it is working closely with employees and the victim’s family to provide support.

Any further updates will come from the mine or MSHA.