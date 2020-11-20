Inyo County will conduct ‘Risk Limiting Audit’ of votes

Inyo County Clerk Kammi Foote announced that the county will conduct a Risk Limiting Audit in addition to the required 1% post-election manual ally of ballots cast in the general election.

Heather Ruth/Pahrump Valley Times A random selection of 1% of all precincts for the required post-election audit and the rolling of a 10-sided die for the Risk Limiting Audit will begin at 8:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 24 in the County Elections office in the Inyo County Courthouse in Independence.

Inyo County Clerk Kammi Foote announced that the county will conduct a Risk Limiting Audit in addition to the required 1% post-election manual ally of ballots cast in the general election.

The audit is a procedure that provides strong statistical evidence that the election outcome is correct or has a high probability of correcting an outcome that wouldn’t match a full hand count of the ballots. The audit itself requires human beings to examine and verify more ballots in close contests and fewer ballots in contests with wider margins.

A random selection of 1% of all precincts for the required post-election audit and the rolling of a 10-sided die for the Risk Limiting Audit will begin at 8:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 24 in the County Elections office in the Inyo County Courthouse in Independence.

The audit will begin immediately following the random selection of precincts for the 1% hand tally and the random seed selected by the rolling of the 10-sided die. The audit is expected to take place from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25.

The registrar of voters will publish the election results to be audited, along with a cryptographic hash of their contents on its website immediately after it is established.

The public is invited to observe all processes.