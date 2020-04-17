IRS launches new tool for economic impact payments

The U.S. Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service on Friday launched a new web tool allowing quick registration for economic impact payments for those who don’t normally file a tax return.

Getty Images The U.S. Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service on Friday launched a new web tool allowing quick registration for economic impact payments for those who don’t normally file a tax return.

Getty Images The Internal Revenue Service tweeted Saturday that Americans are starting to receive their stimulus payments via direct deposits, part of the $2 trillion CARES Act passed by Congress to boost the economy after the decline caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The U.S. Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service on Friday launched a new web tool allowing quick registration for economic impact payments for those who don’t normally file a tax return.

The tool, developed in partnership between the IRS and the Free File Alliance, provides a free and easy option designed for people who don’t have a return filing obligation, including those with too little income to file. The feature is available on IRS.gov, and users should look for “Non-filers: Enter Payment Info Here” to take them directly to the tool.

“People who don’t have a return filing obligation can use this tool to give us basic information so they can receive their economic impact payments as soon as possible,” IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said in a press release. “The IRS and Free File Alliance have been working around the clock to deliver this new tool to help people.”

The IRS reminds taxpayers that economic impact payments will be distributed automatically to most people starting this week. Eligible taxpayers who filed tax returns for 2019 or 2018 will receive the payments automatically. Automatic payments also will go in the near future to those people receiving Social Security retirement, survivors, disability and Railroad Retirement benefits.

For those who don’t normally file a tax return, the process is simple and only takes a few minutes to complete. First, visit IRS.gov, and look for “Non-Filers: Enter Payment Info Here.” Then provide basic information including Social Security number, name, address and dependents. The IRS will use this information to confirm eligibility and calculate and send an economic impact payment.

Using the tool to get your payment will not result in any taxes being owed. Entering bank or financial account information will allow the IRS to deposit your payment directly to your account. Otherwise, your payment will be mailed to you.

“Non-Filers: Enter Payment Info” is secure, and the information entered will be safe. The tool is based on Free File Fillable Forms, part of the Free File Alliance’s offerings of free products on IRS.gov.

This new tool is designed for people who did not file a tax return for 2018 or 2019 and who don’t receive Social Security retirement, disability or survivor benefits or Railroad Retirement benefits. Others who should consider the “non-filers” tool as an option include lower-income people, people who receive veterans benefits or Supplemental Security Income, and Social Security, SSDI and Railroad Retirement beneficiaries with qualifying dependents.

Those who did not file a 2018 or 2019 return because they are under the normal income limits — single filers who made under $12,200 and married couples making less than $24,400 in 2019 — should use the tool.

The IRS continues to explore ways to see if economic impact payments can be made automatically to SSI recipients and those who receive veterans disability compensation, pension or survivor benefits from the Department of Veterans Affairs and who did not file a tax return for the 2018 or 2019 tax years. People in these groups can either use Non-Filers: Enter Payment Info option now or wait as the IRS continues to review automatic payment options to simplify delivery for these groups.

Social Security, SSDI and Railroad Retirement beneficiaries with qualifying dependents will automatically receive $1,200 Economic Impact Payments. People in this group who have qualifying children under age 17 may use Non-Filers: Enter Payment Info to claim the $500 payment per child.

If someone else claimed you as a dependent on their tax return, you will not be eligible for the economic impact payment or to use the non-filer tool.

The IRS will post additional updates on IRS.gov/coronavirus on these and other issues.