IRS updates income-tax withholding tables

The Internal Revenue Service has updated the income-tax withholding tables for 2018 reflecting changes made by the tax reform legislation enacted late last year.

Thinkstock The updated withholding information, posted on IRS.gov, shows the new rates for employers to use during 2018

This is the first in a series of steps that the IRS will take to help improve the accuracy of withholding following major changes made by the new tax law.

Employers should begin using the 2018 withholding tables as soon as possible, but not later than Feb. 15, 2018, the IRS said in an announcement.

Many employees will begin to see increases in their paychecks to reflect the new law this month.

“The time it will take for employees to see the changes in their paychecks will vary depending on how quickly the new tables are implemented by their employers and how often they are paid — generally weekly, biweekly or monthly,” the IRS said in a statement as part of its announcement.