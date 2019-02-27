IRS urges businesses to e-file cash transaction reports

The IRS office at 110 N. City Pkwy. in Las Vegas, Thursday, May 19, 2016. (Jason Ogulnik/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Internal Revenue Service is urging businesses required to file reports of large cash transactions to take advantage of the speed and convenience of filing these reports electronically.

Although businesses have the option of filing Form 8300, Report of Cash Payments Over $10,000, on paper, many have already found that e-filing is a faster, more convenient and cost-effective way to meet the reporting deadline. The form is due 15 days after a transaction and there’s no charge for the e-file option.

Electronically filing Form 8300 is a secure way for businesses to send sensitive information to the IRS. Although many cash transactions are legitimate, information reported on this form can help stop those who evade taxes, profit from the drug trade and engage in terrorist financing and other criminal activities. The government can often trace money from these illegal activities through the payments reported on this and other cash reporting forms.

