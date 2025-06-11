It’s a birthday bash and everyone’s invited!

B.J. Hetrick-Irwin and the Nevada Silver Tappers have become so iconic that they even caught the attention of Mike Rowe and were recently on an episode of Returning the Favor, where the group was surprised with a huge donation to help them continue their work in the community. (Special to the Pahrump Valley Times file)

Last year was B.J. Hetrick-Irwin's 99th birthday and her close friends hosted a party at Tower Pizza to celebrate. For her 100th birthday party, the ladies are organizing a gathering at the Calvada Eye so the whole community can share in the milestone moment. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times file)

In 2021, Nevada Silver Tappers Founder B.J. Hetrick-Irwin was honored with a special presentation in recognition for all she and the Nevada Silver Tappers have done to support the valley's veteran population. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times file)

One of the Nevada Silver Tappers biggest events each year and one of the favorite for group founder B.J. Hetrick-Irwin is the annual Christmas Benefit Show, which has brought in tens of thousands of dollars over the decades, money that goes to worthy charitable causes in the community. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times file)

B.J. Hetrick-Irwin, founder of the Nevada Silver Tappers and Ms. Senior Golden Years, may be nearly a century in age but she continues to inspire those around her with her positivity and sass. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)

On June 19, 1925 in a small Iowa town, the world welcomed the birth of a tiny mite of a girl and though she didn’t know it then, she would grow up to one day become a beloved icon of another community many years later.

That little girl was B.J. Hetrick-Irwin, a Pahrump resident for more 40 years and a powerhouse of community activism. As founder of two well-known local organizations, over the last four decades Hetrick-Irwin has changed the lives of thousands of people and helped to better the lives of countless more.

She’s become known for her no-nonsense leadership style, her energetic enthusiasm and her ability to draw out the best in those around her, making her one of Pahrump’s most famous faces. And with her 100th birthday just a week away, her friends and family are encouraging the entire town to join in the celebration.

“I have some very exciting news,” local resident Stephani Elliott announced earlier this month. “We have a centenarian in our community who will be celebrating her 100th birthday on Thursday, June 19. Now, this young lady happens to be my grandmother. However, she is also the founder and director of the Ms. Senior Golden Years organization, as well as the Nevada Silver Tappers — our one and only, B.J. Hetrick-Irwin!”

It is these two organizations that are at the heart of what Hetrick-Irwin does.

She created the Nevada Silver Tappers as a way to bring together women over the age of 50 for fun with a purpose. The ladies get to array themselves in all sorts of glamorous and eye-catching attire and learn how to perform some complex dance routines, helping to foster a sense of sisterhood and improve their own self-confidence.

At the same time, the Silver Tappers’ performances are geared toward supporting the community, through fundraisers for other local causes and entertainment at public functions. Annual events such as the Silver Tappers USO Benefit Show and the Christmas Benefit Show are regularly sold-out affairs that have helped raise tens of thousands of dollars over the years.

Likewise, Ms. Senior Golden Years USA is a program that Hetrick-Irwin started for women ages 60 or better which co-mingles personal development and civic engagement. Knowing herself how difficult it can be for women transitioning into their “Golden Years,” Hetrick-Irwin established the Ms. Senior Golden Years Pageant to help cultivate not just poise and grace, but inner beauty and purpose, too. Throughout many weeks of training, the ladies who enter the Ms. Senior Golden Years Pageant are given the chance to find their new selves, along with excitement for their next chapter in life. As part of the pageant, each is asked to select a platform to pursue as well, furthering the philanthropy that is so important to Hetrick-Irwin.

“100 years is a huge milestone,” Elliott continued. “I invite all of you to come celebrate at 10 a.m. right here at the Calvada Eye… Please, make it a point during your day to come and wish her a happy birthday, and share in the celebration with all of the family and community members that will be coming out.”

The 100th Birthday Celebration is being hosted by the Ms. Senior Golden Years and Nevada Silver Tappers from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursday, June 19 at the Calvada Eye, 2100 E. Walt Williams Dr. All are encouraged to attend.

