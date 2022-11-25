It’s time to light the tree!

Here’s what you need to know as Pahrump prepares to illuminate its annual Christmas tree.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times This file photo shows a large crowd gathered before the Community Christmas Tree shortly after its twinkling lights were turned on, bathing the adjacent area in a merry glow. This year's lighting ceremony will take place on Nov. 26.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Santa Claus is shown embracing valley youngsters at a previous Community Christmas Tree Lighting.

With Thanksgiving Day now at a close, the thoughts of billions around the globe are turning to the coming holiday season and all the cheer that comes with it.

Here in the Pahrump Valley, Christmas is always a time of great joy and for many years now, the local holiday celebrations have commenced with an event that encapsulates the delight and wonder of the season, the Community Christmas Tree Lighting. To be held tomorrow, Saturday, Nov. 26, this year’s illumination ceremony is set to be just as fun and festive as ever, with more than just the beauty of the Christmas tree itself to draw in crowds.

“It’s the most wonderful time of the year at Pahrump Nugget Hotel and Casino, which will kick off the holiday season with its 9th Annual lighting of the Community Christmas Tree, provided by local radio station KNYE 95.1 FM, on Saturday, Nov. 26 at 6 p.m.,” a press release from the casino announced. “The festivities will take place in the southwest corner of the Pahrump Nugget parking lot.”

As noted, the Community Christmas Tree is sponsored by Karen Jackson of KNYE Radio, who manned the effort to have a live tree erected for several years before deciding to make the switch to an artificial tree that could be used over and over again. Jackson worked to raise thousands of dollars to purchase what is now a well-known emblem of the holidays and the tree has found a longtime home at the Pahrump Nugget.

“Guests are invited to be merry and bright during the event, which will feature carolers and holiday treats, including cookies, hot cocoa and coffee,” the press release detailed. “Santa and Mrs. Claus will also be at the tree lighting for photo opportunities.”

It is traditional for Jolly Old Saint Nick and the missus to arrive not via sleigh but by special escort from the Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Service. Children of all ages and their families will be able to take a few moments with Kris Kringle himself and capture some special Christmas memories, all while enjoying the twinkle and shine of the thousands of lights adorning the towering Community Christmas Tree.

For more information about the Community Christmas Tree Lighting call 866-751-6500.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com