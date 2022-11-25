40°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

It’s time to light the tree!

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
November 25, 2022 - 7:00 am
 
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times This file photo shows a large crowd gathered before the Comm ...
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times This file photo shows a large crowd gathered before the Community Christmas Tree shortly after its twinkling lights were turned on, bathing the adjacent area in a merry glow. This year's lighting ceremony will take place on Nov. 26.
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Santa Claus is shown embracing valley youngsters at a previo ...
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Santa Claus is shown embracing valley youngsters at a previous Community Christmas Tree Lighting.

With Thanksgiving Day now at a close, the thoughts of billions around the globe are turning to the coming holiday season and all the cheer that comes with it.

Here in the Pahrump Valley, Christmas is always a time of great joy and for many years now, the local holiday celebrations have commenced with an event that encapsulates the delight and wonder of the season, the Community Christmas Tree Lighting. To be held tomorrow, Saturday, Nov. 26, this year’s illumination ceremony is set to be just as fun and festive as ever, with more than just the beauty of the Christmas tree itself to draw in crowds.

“It’s the most wonderful time of the year at Pahrump Nugget Hotel and Casino, which will kick off the holiday season with its 9th Annual lighting of the Community Christmas Tree, provided by local radio station KNYE 95.1 FM, on Saturday, Nov. 26 at 6 p.m.,” a press release from the casino announced. “The festivities will take place in the southwest corner of the Pahrump Nugget parking lot.”

As noted, the Community Christmas Tree is sponsored by Karen Jackson of KNYE Radio, who manned the effort to have a live tree erected for several years before deciding to make the switch to an artificial tree that could be used over and over again. Jackson worked to raise thousands of dollars to purchase what is now a well-known emblem of the holidays and the tree has found a longtime home at the Pahrump Nugget.

“Guests are invited to be merry and bright during the event, which will feature carolers and holiday treats, including cookies, hot cocoa and coffee,” the press release detailed. “Santa and Mrs. Claus will also be at the tree lighting for photo opportunities.”

It is traditional for Jolly Old Saint Nick and the missus to arrive not via sleigh but by special escort from the Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Service. Children of all ages and their families will be able to take a few moments with Kris Kringle himself and capture some special Christmas memories, all while enjoying the twinkle and shine of the thousands of lights adorning the towering Community Christmas Tree.

For more information about the Community Christmas Tree Lighting call 866-751-6500.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Thinkstock The Wounded Warrior Bowl-A-Thon is set for December 4 at the Pahrump Nugget Bowling ...
Bowl-A-Thon to benefit Wounded Warriors
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Hosted by local veteran Denise Flanagan, all of the money raised at the Bowl-A-Thon will be donated to Wounded Warrior Project, an organization that supports veterans.

File photo Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue (reserve) Engine 1
Pahrump crews respond to multiple crashes, fires
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump Valley Fire Rescue and Services crews were dispatched for a two-vehicle crash along Highway 160 near mile marker 38 early Tuesday morning just after 5 a.m.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times U.S Air Force veteran Michael Gray is pictured thanking the ...
PHOTOS: Quilts of Valor
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Comfort and healing bestowed upon local veterans.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump community will have the chance to come together ...
Pahrump Holiday Task Force hosting annual holiday meal
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Thanksgiving is a time that should be spent with others, be they family, neighbors or even brand new friends and the Pahrump Holiday Task Force is ensuring that no one in the valley has to be alone on the most thankful day of the year.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times file photo Nye County Sheriff Sharon Wehrly as seen at ...
What’s next for outgoing Nye County sheriff? Maybe a seat on the bench
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Outgoing Nye County Sheriff Sharon Wehrly is one of 15 candidates being considered for a vacant justice of the peace seat that county commissioners are expected to fill as early as January 2023. The position replaces judge Kent Jasperson who died in August following a long battle with cancer.

Nye County residents cast their ballots on Election Day at Bob Ruud Community Center in Pahrump ...
Nye clerk blames ACLU for delaying hand counts
Staff report

Election officials had planned to count more than 13,000 mail-in ballots before the polls closed in Nye County, but “lost 14 days” because of stop-and-go court orders.

Nye County Detention Center Tyler Jackson
Man arrested for stealing vapes allegedly sold them at skate park
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Tyler Jackson is suspected of robbing vapes from an area convenience store and selling them at the skate park is under arrest, according to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.