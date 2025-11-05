J.G. Johnson students to honor veterans on Monday

J.G. Johnson elementary school is dedicated to honoring former service members with its yearly appreciation event.

“At J.G. Johnson, we have always taken pride in celebrating our veterans of our community,” said J.G. Johnson Elementary teacher Tammy Anderson. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times file)

“I just would hope to see as many [veterans] that can come [will] attend, so they can get the appreciation they deserve,” said J.G. Johnson Elementary teacher Tammy Anderson. (Tammy Anderson/J.G. Johnson Elementary School)

J.G. Johnson’s annual Veterans Day Appreciation Assembly will take place on Monday, Nov. 10, from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times file)

Veterans Day is right around the corner, and a local elementary school is holding its annual event next week dedicated to those who served in the military.

“At J.G. Johnson, we have always taken pride in celebrating our veterans of our community,” J.G. Johnson Elementary teacher Tammy Anderson told the Pahrump Valley Times.

J.G. Johnson’s annual Veterans Day Appreciation Assembly will take place on Monday, Nov. 10. The student appreciation ceremony will run from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. The event usually sees around 100 attendees.

“I’m really excited about this year’s Veterans Day assembly because we are trying to do some things that are newer than what we’ve done in the past,” Anderson said.

This year’s event will feature a live band with a singer who will perform a few songs. A J.G. Johnson first-grade student will sing Toby Keith’s 2003 song “American Soldier.” Every grade level at J.G. Johnson will also provide a live performance dedicated to veterans.

“It’s an all-inclusive school campus thing that we’re all doing,” Anderson explained. “So, everybody will have something to do in appreciation for them [the veterans].”

After the main assembly concludes, refreshments, coffee and cake will be served for veterans from 2:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. The appreciation assembly is open to the public. Veterans, family and friends are all welcome to attend the celebration.

“I just would hope to see as many [veterans] that can come [will] attend, so they can get the appreciation they deserve,” Anderson elaborated “That’s our goal.”

Anderson is the assembly’s main organizer. She attributed her dedication and appreciation for veterans to the many former service members in her family.

“I’ve always had a passion for veterans,” added Anderson.

J.G. Johnson Elementary School is located at 900 Jack Rabbit St.

For further questions about the upcoming J.G. Johnson annual Veterans Day Appreciation Assembly, contact Tammy Anderson at tanderson@nyeschools.org.

For more information about J.G. Johnson Elementary, visit jgjohnson.nye.k12.nv.us.

J.G. Johnson Elementary School's annual Veterans Day Appreciation Assembly

■ Monday, Nov. 10

■ 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

■ 900 Jack Rabbit St.

■ Free and open to the public

■ Veterans, family and friends are all welcome to attend the celebration.