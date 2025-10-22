Jackpot Joanie’s celebrates Grand Opening

In late 2023, what was once Irene’s Casino in Pahrump was acquired by ECL Gaming and has been rebranded as Jackpot Joanie’s, a popular casino chain with more than two dozen locations across Southern Nevada.

The transformation took many months and included updates and refurbishments, along with an expansion of the existing building to provide additional space for gaming and even a section specifically for non-smoking gamblers - but it wasn’t all change. Many of the very same staff members from the Irene’s Casino days can still be found pouring drinks and serving up food. And one of the links to the property’s history, the restaurant, has been memorialized as Irene’s Corner Café, where old favorites and new offerings combine to create a menu full of satisfying options.

“An extreme attention to detail and quality was put into the design of the property and the timeline of construction. We wanted to make the transition feel as gradual as possible and not disrupt customers that had made Irene’s a part of their routines,” Christiana Coughlin, director of marketing for ECL Gaming, told the Pahrump Valley Times. “The new extension of the casino opened in December 2024 and in April 2025, Irene’s Corner Café, an appreciative reference to our former name, opened along with a new non-smoking slot section next to the restaurant. We also placed a high priority on retaining all staff that wanted to continue the journey with us - they have been the biggest element of our success and have committed to creating an elevated experience for our customers.”

This month, Jackpot Joanie’s officially celebrated its new Pahrump location with a grand opening celebration and the event saw a nice turnout, with Coughlin noting that Pahrump’s plentiful bar and casino-goers is what drew ECL Gaming and was part of what attracted the company in the first place.

“We saw that Pahrump was not only a well-established market with loyal customers but also is continuing to experience growth as more people realize the town’s unique blend of small-community charm and expanding amenities,” Coughlin explained. “Our goal was to create an elevated gaming experience for the people of Pahrump while also maintaining the high quality of the restaurant that was well-established with Irene’s Casino over the years.”

As to the grand opening, company officials were delighted with the result, with both regular customers and brand-new guests heading out to see what Jackpot Joanie’s has to offer. Live music by Downtown Avenue kept everyone entertained and a complimentary buffet in the café ensured bellies were full. Attendees, as well as those who played slots during the week preceding the grand opening, were eligible for drawings that included free play, gift items and, the biggest prize of all, a new Kawasaki ATV from Parker’s Kawasaki here in Pahrump.

“Jackpot Joanie’s Casino has long been a local favorite in Southern Nevada, known for combining the thrill of gaming with a personal touch. With this new location, Pahrump residents and visitors can enjoy that same commitment to fun, community and exceptional service,” Coughlin remarked. “Today, customers will find a variety of new and exciting slot games, tried and true classic games, an expanded menu that includes everyone’s favorites from the Irene’s menu with large portions and great prices. And as we spend more time in Pahrump, we are making it a goal to continue to find ways to support the community and partner with more local groups and businesses and we look forward to putting on more events in the future.”

Jackpot Joanie’s is located at 820 East Street.

For more information visit JackpotJoanies.com/pahrump-home

