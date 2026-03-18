Jeff Snow outlines campaign for District 5 Nye County commissioner

The former law enforcement officer emphasized public safety and community dedication as top priorities in his bid for a commission seat.

Jeff Snow is running for District 5 Nye County commissioner and wants to put public safety first in his campaign. (Jeff Snow for Commissioner)

Jeff Snow is running for District 5 Nye County commissioner with a campaign focused on public safety and community service.

“I’ve been in public service my entire life … it’s a civic duty that’s instilled in me from the time I was 17 years old,” Snow told the Pahrump Valley Times.

At 17, Snow enlisted in the U.S. Army, and after his time in the military, he was hired by the Nevada State Police. During his 21 years in Silver State law enforcement, Snow worked in various areas, including hazmat, commercial enforcement, as a sergeant for a traffic squad, Urban Search and Rescue with FEMA, and was deployed to Hurricane Katrina as part of a response team.

“I have a unique perspective on public safety,” Snow noted about his experience.

Snow has also served as an arson investigator with the Nevada State Fire Marshal’s Office, working in Nye, Clark, Lincoln and Esmeralda counties. Snow left Nevada for a few years after retiring but ended up returning to the state in 2019, settling in Pahrump.

“I did my entire career in Nevada, for Nevada,” Snow emphasized.

While living in Nye County’s largest community, Snow began to feel there was a lack of prioritization on public safety from a majority of the county commissioners.

“I felt like it was a duty because I’ve done community service my entire life,” Snow said about his decision to run for District 5 commissioner.

Snow highlighted putting public safety first through proper funding for first responders, communication, dedication, commissioner accountability, responsible growth, community interaction, and creating new educational and sporting activity programs for Pahrump’s youth as primary focuses of his campaign for District 5 commissioner.

“I want to be that kind of commissioner that you can see me on the street and stop and talk to me. We can talk anytime you want,” Snow added. “I’m going to be doing things every single day.”

For more information about Jeff Snow’s bid for District 5 Nye County commissioner, visit snowforcommissioner.com.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com