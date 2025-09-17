Joe Lombardo announces reelection campaign early at Pahrump event — PHOTOS

Cathy Behrens, Pahrump resident and Senior Silver State Olympics 8-time gold medalist in free style swimming, said Governor Joe Lombardo was "a really good speaker. Very approachable — actually warm and fuzzy!" (Photo courtesy Cathy Behrens)

Nye County Judge Kimberly Wanker listens as Governor Joe Lombardo speaks at Our Place Coffee in Pahrump on Monday, September 15, 2025. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Nevada Assemblymember Greg T. Hafen II, Minority Floor Leader (R) greets Governor Joe Lombardo at his re-election announcement at Our Place Coffee in Pahrump on Monday, September 15, 2025. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

A packed Our Place Coffee was filled with people before Gov. Lombardo's arrival at 9 a.m. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

A wide range of questions were asked during the hour long event. Various topics ranging from healthcare, economic development, tourism, to education were addressed by Lombardo. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo speaks with the staff of Our Place Coffee during Monday's meet-and-greet. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

A previous version of this story incorrectly stated Joe Burdzinski’s title. Leo Blundo is Chairman of the Nye County Republican Party.

On Monday, Sept. 15, Nevada’s governor visited Pahrump to share a special announcement with a packed crowd inside a local coffee shop.

“The rural communities are more boots on the ground. They’re people we interact with on a daily basis. They’re the fabric, the foundation of the state of Nevada,” Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo told the Pahrump Valley Times after the event. “They’re the ones that continue to support everything we do in the state, economically and through the character of the people. Without them we would not be successful.”

The meet-and-greet event at Our Place Coffee started at 9 a.m. Before answering questions, Gov. Lombardo shook hands and took photos with approximately 120 Pahrumpians, Nye County citizens and local government officials.

Audience members asked the governor a wide range of questions about health care, economic development, tourism and education during the hour-long event.

“I need your support. I am asking for your vote,” Lombardo said to the crowd. “I think it’s very important for you to hear that directly from me. I am asking for your vote. I am not taking anything for granted during this process.”

The governor officially announced his re-election bid later Monday evening at his alma mater, Rancho High School in North Las Vegas, but for those who attended the Pahrump meet-and-greet, they got to hear the news early.

Lombardo previously served as the Clark County sheriff from 2015 until 2023, when he was sworn in as governor. A member of the Republican Party, he was elected in 2022 after defeating incumbent Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak.

“Pahrump and Nye County are a very important part of Nevada and it’s a very strong Republican county as well,” said Joe Burdzinski, former Chairman of the Nye County Republican Party and current Chairman of the Nominating Committee for the Nevada Republican Party.

Burdzinski helped organize Monday’s governor meet-and-greet event. He explained how Nye County is an integral part of the Silver State and how that was shown through Lombardo’s appearance in Pahrump.

“We have a lot of really good people here and the governor wanted to recognize that,” Burdzinski noted.

After the event concluded, Lombardo spoke as to how significant mining is to Nevada’s economy and how the rural communities are a hub for that industry in the state. He noted this as another major reason as to why these rural county stops are vital.

“It’s important that we support them, recognize them, and ensure they get the resources everybody else gets,” Lombardo explained after the event.

