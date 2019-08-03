80°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Kamala Harris campaign takes focus on rural Nevada

By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times
August 2, 2019 - 11:02 pm
 

Democratic presidential hopeful U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., and her team, have been moving across parts of rural Nevada in recent weeks to focus on issues facing less densely populated areas. The candidate, in a field of more than two dozen opponents, also participated in a virtual conference that was broadcast across several rural areas in the state.

“When I think about the issues as we go forward, it is through the lens, always for me, about thinking about how plans, policy, issues, impact real people in their daily lives, in their everyday lives,” she said during a digital conference dubbed the “Nevada Presidential Virtual Meet ‘n’ Greet.” The virtual conference, which allowed people to ask questions of candidates, was telecast to 16 locations in rural Nevada, including in Nye County at the K7 Bed and Breakfast in Pahrump July 21.

Harris said for that reason she asked her political director to travel across several parts of Nevada. The director traveled nearly 1,000 miles and traveled to 10 rural counties in the state in recent weeks, according to Harris.

“That kind of work for me is because we want to make sure that we are on the ground, we are present and that we are listening,” Harris said during the telecast.

Juan Rodriguez, national campaign director for Harris, said in an interview that “part of the reason we made an investment early on in the process to go to these (rural) communities and also to make sure that we have staff to organize in these communities is because the issues in rural America, in large part, sometimes have been an oversight. That’s something that we hope to change this cycle.”

Some challenges have arisen during the 2020 cycle with 20-plus candidates vying for the Democratic ticket.

“One of the challenges early on with 20-plus candidates is building to scale and making really smart investments, so I anticipate we’ll continue to grow,” Rodriguez said. “We’ve got some people that we brought on board, more folks that are coming online. That exact number will largely be determined on how this field breaks over the next couple months and how resources come to the campaign.”

Rodriguez said support has been on the rise for Harris.

“I think you saw over the last couple of weeks, post-debate, kind of an increase in overall support — not just movement in the polls, but resources as well,” Rodriguez said in a mid-July interview. “And I think if we continue on that path, and we’re pretty confident that we will, we will continue to make some investments.”

3 a.m. agenda

During the telecast, Harris spoke about her 3 a.m. agenda and what it means.

Harris spoke about President Donald Trump and said he has been trying over the last several years and the last several weeks “just continuously trying to divide and separate Americans, and I just reject that wholeheartedly and outright and part of how I think of it is this: The vast majority of us have so much more in common than what separates us, and I know it to be true.”

Harris continued: “I know it to be true based on what I call the 3 o’ clock in the morning thought, which is when we wake up in the middle of the night, thinking about that thing that’s worrying us, for the vast majority of Americans, that thought has to do with one of just a very few things.”

Some of the things Harris pointed to were personal health and the health of one’s family, students with school loans and several other issues, including access to broadband in rural areas and the closure of rural hospitals over the last several years.

“When I think about the priorities of our country, I really do think of it through the lens of not only the commonalities between but also just about the basic things that keep people up at night or wake them up in the middle of the night that need to be solved, and that’s why I have a plan from everything we need to do around health care to everything we need to do to pay teachers their value…,” Harris said. She continued on speaking about several of the major issues to add on to this statement.

Harris also took questions from several of the 16 sites she was being telecast in.

Harris was one of four speakers. The others were former Democratic Texas congressman Beto O’ Rourke, Washington Governor Jay Inslee and U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn. Each of them spoke and engaged in a question-and-answer session for 30 minutes each.

Contact reporter Jeffrey Meehan at jmeehan@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Courtesy of Sam Peters Nevada District 4 Congressional Candidate Sam Peters owns two business i ...
Las Vegas businessman enters Nevada’s District 4 congressional race
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

After serving as an officer in the United States Air Force for 20 years, it would be safe to say at this point, that Nevada resident Sam Peters is the sole Republican District 4 Congressional candidate who has earned a Bronze Star.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times On Sunday July 28, at approximately 6:30 p.m., Pahrump fire ...
Pahrump crash sends 4 to hospital
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services crews remained busy as they responded to numerous service calls throughout the valley over the past few weeks.

Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal A woman waits to buy lottery tickets at The Lotto Store ...
California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Wednesday, July 31 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $67 million.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A crime scene evolved into a HazMat response on Tuesday aft ...
Hazmat teams respond to crime scene in Pahrump
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

At least three Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies were transported to Desert View Hospital while they were investigating a crime scene just before 2:30 p.m., on Tuesday, July 30.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times Music instructors at Foxter Music in Pahrump played for a c ...
Foxter Music celebrates 3 years in Pahrump
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

A music store based in Pahrump entertained locals and visitors to the area as the owner celebrated three years in business.

Patrick Connolly/Las Vegas Review-Journal The event in question failed to draw a crowd, perhap ...
Beatty land-use workshop lacks local attendance
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

When the reporter covering an event and the town secretary constitute the total local attendance at an event in Beatty it is safe to say that the town was poorly represented.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Military Order of the Purple Heart Commander Dan Peterson, l ...
3rd annual ceremony set to honor Purple Heart Day in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

National Purple Heart Day will be observed around the country on Wednesday, Aug, 7 and for the third year running, the Disabled American Veterans Chapter #15 of Pahrump will host a ceremony in honor of the occasion.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times 2019 Ms. Senior Golden Years Queen Laraine Babbitt.
Golden Years Queen holds first Caregivers Retreat in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

As 2019 Ms. Senior Golden Years Queen, Laraine Babbitt has many duties to attend to but perhaps the most special for the pageant winner is pursuing her personal platform.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Nye County Sheriff's Office, Positive Pahrump and Pahrum ...
Back to School Supply Drive a success across Nye County
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

It’s back to school season with Nye County students set to start the 2019-2020 school term on Aug. 12 and in an effort to help them gear up for the coming year, three area entities came together to host a Back to School Supply Drive on Saturday, July 27.