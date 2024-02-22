40°F
News

Kellogg Park set for $70k expansion — here are the plans

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
February 22, 2024 - 12:17 pm
 
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The town of Pahrump is purchasing a 4.39-acre lot directly behind Sanders Family Winery, for the purpose of expanding the lands dedicated to Kellogg Park.
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Kellogg Park features a grassy, fenced dog park with separate areas for small, medium and large dogs, as well as a restroom, as seen in this Feb. 22 photo.
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Kellogg Dog Park is open from 6. a.m. to 10 p.m. except on Tuesdays when it closes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for maintenance.
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times This photo, taken Feb. 22, shows the Kellogg Park walking path, where it diverges to wrap around the restroom on one side and the dog park on the other.
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Future development of Kellogg Park will see more paved walking paths, with a graveled part of the path seen here.

The town of Pahrump is poised to purchase a parcel adjoining the lands dedicated to Kellogg Park, with a $70,000 offer for the 4.39 acre lot at 3781 E. Santovito St.

“This, I think, is a great purchase for us,” Pahrump Buildings and Ground Manager Jimmy Martinez told Nye County commissioners, sitting as the governing board for Pahrump, during their Feb. 16 meeting. “It expands Kellogg Park a little more. What we have now is about 80 acres and we’ll go to 85 acres.”

When it comes to what those additional acres will eventually become, Martinez said the possibilities were wide open.

“Potentially, this could be used as overflow parking, future pickleball, future basketball, future volleyball courts, a future party area with a bunch of gazebos for a big birthday party, things like that,” Martinez said.

Development at Kellogg Park kicked off in 2019 with a ceremonial groundbreaking, which was followed by grubbing and grading, clearing the land for further construction. As it stands today, Kellogg Park consists of a dog park, sectioned by fencing into three separate areas – for small, medium and large breeds – as well as restroom facilities, lighting, paved parking and the start of a paved walking path, which currently wends its way around the dog park and restroom.

The existing infrastructure is situated on about 18 acres on the northwestern side of the park’s 80 acres, at the corner of Squaw Valley Road and Bridger Street. The 4.39 acre lot the town is purchasing is located near the southeastern side of the park, just off of Santovito Street and Quarter Horse Avenue.

“The area we are looking at is right behind the (Sanders Family) Winery,” Martinez noted, adding, “It’s in a great area for us so that is why we are looking to pick this up.”

Nye County Commission Chair Debra Strickland, in whose district Kellogg Park resides, was obviously excited to see the purchase proposal.

“Jimmy has been hoarding his money, he has big visions for Kellogg Park and what he’d like to do with it,” Strickland remarked. “And I’m proud that he has done so, making sure he can protect those funds and fence them in so they don’t go anywhere.”

Strickland said she has visited the dog park at Kellogg Park herself, taking her three yorkies for playtime and she was happy to see that it was being put to good use. “There are regulars, who are there every evening… so it’s being well-used. And they seem to be enjoying themselves, having their coffee clatch if you will, with their dogs,” Strickland said.

Pahrump resident Carolene Logue, speaking during public comment, said she, too, was delighted by the item.

“I’m so happy this is on the agenda. I live in the south end of town and I followed the start of Kellogg Park,” Logue said. “I commend the actions that have been taken now for the park, it’s really looking good.”

Commissioner Ron Boskovich made the motion to approve, with a second from Jabbour. The motion passed with all in favor.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

