84°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Key Nye County departments making switch to OpenGov

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
July 16, 2021 - 7:00 am
 
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Nye County Development Services Center is home to the co ...
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Nye County Development Services Center is home to the county's planning, building and safety, and public works departments, all of which are making the switch to a new system called OpenGov come August 2.

A quick inquiry to anyone involved in development projects in Nye County will make one thing clear, the document process that paves the way for approval to proceed is often very time-consuming.

From obtaining building permits, requesting zone changes and asking for master plan amendments to securing conditional use permits, special use permits, encroachment permits, waivers and more, those wishing to undertake a project, whether commercial or residential, often find themselves spending hours upon hours in the various offices associated with development within the county.

As the saying goes, time is money, so anything that can be done to make this process easier is to the benefit of both the county and those pursuing development projects.

By the end of this month, three of Nye County’s most publicly accessed departments, planning, building and safety and public works, will be making the switch to a new system called OpenGov, a change that will make it quite a bit simpler for area residents and businesses to submit documents and applications to all three departments. Not only will OpenGov allow online document submission, it will also give residents the ability to track the progress of their paperwork without having to contact the department they are working with directly.

Nye County Planning Director Brett Waggoner was obviously excited about the pending switch, expressing his anticipation during the Nye County Commission’s Wednesday, July 7 meeting.

“We’ve got a go-live date now of August 2. Actually, starting on the 28th (of July) we’re not going to be using the Eden system anymore, we’re going to be migrating all our records and everything over on the Thursday and Friday (29th and 30th) and come Monday, August 2, we will be on the OpenGov system. So at that point, everything will be being done electronically for public works, for planning, for building and safety… So that’s very exciting, finally we’re getting there,” Waggoner stated during the meeting.

Nye County Commission Chair Debra Strickland was clearly pleased to hear that news, remarking, “That will streamline for the people to get things online, and that’s the new wave of everything.”

“So we beta tested this and we’re in good shape?” Commissioner Frank Carbone inquired.

Waggoner said the various departments making the switch had been testing the system for about three months and while there will likely be a hiccup or two along the way, he feels the system will be a great improvement for the county and public. “That was one of the first things I said was on my wish-list when I took this position,” Waggoner said.

“It’d be great to see this happen, we’ve been waiting a long time to see it,” Carbone stated.

Nye County Planning, Building and Safety and Public Works are not the only departments transitioning over to OpenGov, however.

The Nye County Clerk’s Office will also be utilizing the OpenGov system for marriage licensing and is looking to use it for fictitious firm names in the future, but as those filing for a marriage license are required to appear in person and fictitious firm name forms must be notarized, the changeover to OpenGov will have little impact for the public.

For the town of Pahrump, which will be using it for business licensing purposes, the OpenGov system will give business owners the ability to file a business license renewal online.

In addition to this, the Nye County Finance Department has been on the OpenGov system for more than a year already, giving residents access to a wide variety of financial data related to county operations.

Nye County Public Information Officer Arnold Knightly has also been utilizing OpenGov in recent months for the county’s community surveys, which can be found under the “Nye County Listens” link on the county’s website www.NyeCounty.net

Links for departments already using the service can be found on those departments’ webpages and links for the planning, building and safety, public works and clerk’s offices’ OpenGov systems, as well as the town of Pahrump’s OpenGov system, will soon be added.

Waggoner noted that anyone wishing to use the OpenGov system for application submission will first need to set up an account with OpenGov.

Touted as “built for government, by government,” OpenGov is utilized by over 1,000 cities, counties and state agencies nationwide, the OpenGov website details. Its purpose is to, “…power more effective and accountable government and strengthen public trust,” the website reads, adding, “Built exclusively for government, OpenGov’s software, services and expertise are backed by over 300 years of employee experience in the public sector.”

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Natural Vibes Wellness and Nutrition Center, located at 2341 ...
Natural Vibes celebrates Grand Opening in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Saturday, July 10 was an incredibly hot day in the Pahrump Valley and while the extreme, recording-breaking temperatures were certainly nothing to cheer about, for local business owner Crystal Atwood, it was a day of delighted celebration. After more than a year in her new position as owner and Integrative Health Practitioner at Natural Vibes Wellness and Nutrition Center, Atwood was finally able to commemorate her entrepreneurial accomplishments during the official Natural Vibes Grand Opening event.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This map, provided by NDOT, shows the four sections of rura ...
Chip seal projects slated for rural highways in Nye and Esmeralda
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Four separate sections of rural highway are slated for an overlay of new chip sealant following the awarding of a construction contract by the Nevada Department of Transportation.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Public Works Director Tim Dahl is pictured welcom ...
Diesel tax workshop held in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Road maintenance in Nye County, the third largest county in the United States, is a constant source of strain on the Nye County Public Works Department’s budget and in an attempt to ease some of this strain, the county is now considering the possibility of implementing a new local diesel fuel tax. As such, the county is hosting a series of workshops to give the public the chance to learn about the diesel tax proposal and pose questions, the first of which was held on Wednesday, July 14 at the Bob Ruud Community Center.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The parking lot for the Tonopah Convention Center, shown her ...
Pahrump Fairgrounds, Tonopah parking lots to benefit from block grants
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

For the past 39 years, Nye County has been a regular participant in the Community Development Block Grant Program administered by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, bringing millions of federal dollars to the county to support all kinds of projects, and this year, the county will be receiving nearly a half-million dollars in grant funding from the program. That money will now go toward improvements at the Pahrump Fairgrounds, as well as a facelift for two major parking lots in the Tonopah community.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Aside from the numerous pumpkins, the annual Pahrump Disabi ...
PDOP program gets support from Golden
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

For more than a decade, the Pahrump Disability Outreach Program, also known as “PDOP” has provided support for children with disabilities and their families.

Michael Rodriguez
Pahrump woman allegedly was held against her will
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A brief standoff occurred between Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies and an armed convicted felon, who was eventually taken into custody.

Alyssa Greenway/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times 4-H robotics team Awkward Silence demonstr ...
Local group donates to 4-H robotics team
By Alyssa Greenway Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

A local youth robotics team got an extra boost this month.

The Nevada State Seal on the north side of the Legislative Building on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, ...
2 senior advisers leaving Gov. Sisolak’s team
By Mathew Miranda Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Chief of Staff Michelle White will be leaving at the end of summer when her replacement is found. Senior adviser Scott Gilles’ last day on the job will be on Friday.

Teacher Elizabeth Allder laughs after her husband won $250,000 as Governor Steve Sisolak and Im ...
First round of vaccine winners announced
By Alyssa Greenway Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The winners of the first round of Vax Nevada Days have been announced.

Tourists walk along Las Vegas Boulevard near the Flamingo, July 3, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuaye ...
L.A. County health official: Reconsider travel to Nevada
By Shea Johnson Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

A health official said California residents, particularly the unvaccinated, should rethink traveling to Nevada or other states where COVID-19 cases are high.