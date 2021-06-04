86°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Kids test mucking, nail driving skills

By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times
June 4, 2021 - 12:43 am
 
Tom Rysinski/Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News Carson Grigory, 7, shows the form that made him the ...
Tom Rysinski/Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News Carson Grigory, 7, shows the form that made him the 7-8-year-old mucking champion Sunday at the Nevada State Junior Mining Championships at the Tonopah Elks Lodge.
Tom Rysinski/Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News Dakota Blackburn, left, monitors the progress of br ...
Tom Rysinski/Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News Dakota Blackburn, left, monitors the progress of brothers Eric, center, and Josh Reid as they compete in the 13-18-year-old nail driving competition Sunday at the Tonopah Elks Lodge.
Tom Rysinski/Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News Johnathan Otteson, left, and Ellie Campos battle in ...
Tom Rysinski/Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News Johnathan Otteson, left, and Ellie Campos battle in the 3-6-year-old mucking competition Sunday during the Nevada State Junior Mining Championships during Jim Butler Days in Tonopah.
Tom Rysinski/Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News Each division winner at the Nevada State Junior Min ...
Tom Rysinski/Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News Each division winner at the Nevada State Junior Mining Championships on Sunday at the Tonopah Elks Lodge received a cash prize and one of these silver coins, provided by Amy and Bill Dowers.

It was a bit difficult to tell just by talking to him that Josh Reid had competed Sunday at the Nevada State Junior Mining Championships.

He was in the first pair of muckers in the Boys 13-18 division, and his time of 2 minutes, 24.43 seconds won the competition. So what was his secret?

“I don’t know,” he said with a shrug and a smile. “I just shoveled.”

Well, yes. That was the idea. But did he realize that his time was holding up as the event continued?

“I had no clue,” he said. “I didn’t watch the other competitors.”

OK, so he didn’t realize that he was close to winning $100 and the silver coin that went with it. But he did know what he was mucking for, right?

“I knew about the silver coin but didn’t know how much (money),” Reid said.

The silver coin was courtesy of Amy and Bill Dowers, who saw a while back that, while the top three in each division won money, there was no trophy involved in the Junior Mining Championships. Thanks to them, each winner gets a shiny silver coin, fittingly bearing the image of a prospector.

Near the end of his mucking, Reid seemed to wear down and his shoveling slowed.

“I was really tired,” he said afterward. “It didn’t help that I went to the gym yesterday.”

No, Josh, it didn’t. But, sore or not, Reid picked up steam again as he saw his ore cart get close to the finish line. When the mucking was done, his time was 12 seconds better than Hunter Otteson’s and 20 seconds ahead of Samuel Nichols’.

But he must have a plan to spend the prize money.

“Don’t know,” he said. “Probably spend it, just splurge when we go to the beach in California.”

Looking more like a surfer than a mucker, especially compared to his closest competitors — Otteson placed fourth in the discus at the NIAA Class 3A Track and Field Southern Regional Championships and has a personal best of 32 feet, 3.5 inches in the shot put — that seemed like a logical choice. But Reid had mucking experience.

“I did it once, years ago as a little kid,” he said, recalling a much smaller ore cart to fill. “I think I lost, by a lot.”

A bit later, Reid competed simultaneously with his brother, Eric, in the nail driving competition. Like Otteson, Eric looked the part more than Josh did, and he also has the record to show for it. Eric Reid finished second in discus and third in shot put at the 1A Southern Regional meet and owns a personal best of 34-8 in the shot put.

But it was Josh — who plays football, basketball and baseball — who came out ahead with a time of 14.97 seconds, just more than 4 seconds better than Eric’s 19.03. But Otteson beat them both, finishing his nail in 11.22.

Another but much younger veteran of the junior championships is Carson Grigory, who at 7 years old already had a mucking title to his name. He sheepishly admitted that he “kind of” expected to win again, and he did just that.

With his long hair flying, Grigory shoveled furiously to fill his ore cart in 29.47 seconds, edging runner-up Kyler Otteson’s 32.72. Unlike his older counterpart, Grigory had a strategy.

“I only got the big scoops,” he said. “I always try to go down and get big scoops. Me and my brother love going outside in our front yard. We always start to dig, and we try to make a lot of cool things.”

Also pretty cool were the $5 and silver coin he won for his effort.

The junior mining championships were hosted by the Central Nevada Grange, and organizers thanked Bill and Amy Dowers and Eason Insurance for their support.

While the mining contests were going on at the Elks Lodge, Joe Friel Sports Complex was hosting a second day of horseshoes competition. Saturday brought a singles tournament sanctioned by the Nevada State Horseshoe Pitching Association, while a more casual, unsanctioned doubles tournament was on the agenda Sunday.

The tournaments drew pitchers from Tonopah, Pahrump, Mount Charleston, Las Vegas and Reno as well as Kingman, Arizona and Bishop, California.

“The event was a big success compared to two years ago when we only had maybe about 10 players and it wasn’t sanctioned,” NSHPA President Lathan Dilger said.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Artist Polo Parra poses in front of the m ...
Mural added to Beatty VFW Memory Garden
By Richard Stephens Special to the Times-Bonanza

The latest addition to the Beatty VFW Memory Garden is a patriotic mural by Las Vegas artist Polo Parra.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This photo of Little Finland, a rock formation in a remote ...
BLM, Travel Nevada kick off photo contest
Staff Report

The 2021 Bureau of Land Management Nevada photo contest is underway in partnership with Travel Nevada, and BLM Nevada will be accepting submissions for its annual photo contest now through Sept. 15.

Mat Roy Thompson/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pictured is Scotty's Castle looking from ...
Scott’s Castle photo library released
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The National Park Service has posted nearly 600 historic photos of Scotty’s Castle online.

Getty Images NASA has requested a 20-year withdrawal and reservation of land in Nye County app ...
Comments sought on NASA request to withdraw Nye land
Staff Report

The Bureau of Land Management is seeking comment on National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s application for withdrawal of 22,995 acres for use on satellite calibration activities, which would segregate the lands for up to two years while the withdrawal package is being processed.

Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Nye County Emergency Management Director Scott Lewis sai ...
Parents urged to schedule students’ vaccinations now
Staff Report

Parents often make appointments for their children’s back-to-school vaccines in July or August, but with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine now available to those 12 years and older, the Nevada State Immunization Program encourages families to schedule their children‘s vaccination appointments now.

Nye County Sheriff's Office Pictured is a screenshot of a garbage truck fire that occurred on ...
Truck takes heavy damage in blaze
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Mechanical failure appears to be the cause of a Pahrump Valley Disposal truck fire which broke Wednesday afternoon June 2, at the intersection of Florida Street and Blagg Road.

Signage at the Nevada State Legislature Building at the state Capitol complex on Sunday, Jan. 1 ...
These bills failed in the 2021 Legislature session
By Bill Dentzer Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

More than half of all bills and resolutions introduced in the 2021 Legislature failed to pass. Here’s a few of them.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Nye County Sheriff's Office and Nevada Highway Patrol a ...
Motorcyclist dies in crash
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating the death of a motorcyclist discovered along Bell Vista Road near the shooting range on Thursday June 3.