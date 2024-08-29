99°F
News

Know before you go: Pahrump DMV reopens on ‘limited basis’

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
August 29, 2024 - 2:11 pm
 

The Pahrump Department of Motor Vehicles has resumed operations on a limited basis, following a fire and flooding there late last month.

Though the blaze severely damaged several computers and other office equipment, Director Tonya Laney said no records were destroyed during the incident.

“It was one thing after the next, but we have a great team in Pahrump and Las Vegas who worked hard to accommodate our customers to get them service,” she said.

Fire and water damage sustained

As stated in a DMV news release, the office, located at 1780 E. Basin Ave, had been non-operational for more than month due to the fire and flooding damage from a broken pipe.

On Monday of this week, the Nevada State Fire Marshal’s office conducted their final inspection which green-lighted the reopening, however, just five of the ten windows will be staffed and open for services.

Appointments now available

Laney went on to say that customers will now be able to schedule appointments in the Pahrump office, which can be made through the DMV’s new appointment system, known as ‘WaitWell.’

Walk-in services will still be offered.

“It has certainly been a wild month for the Pahrump office, but we are very pleased to see the light at the end of the tunnel,” Laney added. “I know the drive to Las Vegas was a bit of a hassle for our Pahrump customers and staff but we appreciate their cooperation and patience as we worked diligently to reopen as quickly as we could.”

While the Pahrump office has resumed walk-in services, the DMV asks customers to do their business online at dmv.nv.gov, whenever possible.

For additional information, call (775) 684-4368.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com or on X, formerly Twitter: @pvtimes

