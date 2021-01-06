Korbulic named policy director for legislative session

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Monday announced the appointment of Heather Korbulic as policy director for the governor’s office.

“I am very excited to welcome Heather Korbulic as our governor’s office new policy director through the legislative session,” Sisolak said. “Her extensive experiences as executive director for Silver State Health Insurance Exchange and more than a decade of state service make her an excellent fit for this crucial role.”

Korbulic will serve in her temporary role through the end of the 2021 legislative session. She then will return to her role at Silver State Health Insurance Exchange, a position she has held since September 2016.

Korbulic previously served as the operations officer and earlier this year, as interim director at Nevada Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilitation, where she helped oversee the launch of the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program before returning to the exchange in time for the start of the open enrollment period.

Korbulic carries 12 years of experience working for the state, eight of which she served in the Aging and Disability Services Division, where she was the long-term care ombudsman.

Korbulic obtained her Bachelor of Science from the University of Oregon and is a graduate of the Certified Public Manager Program in Nevada.