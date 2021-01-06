49°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Korbulic named policy director for legislative session

Staff Report
January 5, 2021 - 5:17 pm
 
Las Vegas Review-Journal Heather Korbulic was named as the policy director for the Nevada gover ...
Las Vegas Review-Journal Heather Korbulic was named as the policy director for the Nevada governor's office on Monday. She will leave the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange, temporarily, and return after the 2021 legislative session.

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Monday announced the appointment of Heather Korbulic as policy director for the governor’s office.

“I am very excited to welcome Heather Korbulic as our governor’s office new policy director through the legislative session,” Sisolak said. “Her extensive experiences as executive director for Silver State Health Insurance Exchange and more than a decade of state service make her an excellent fit for this crucial role.”

Korbulic will serve in her temporary role through the end of the 2021 legislative session. She then will return to her role at Silver State Health Insurance Exchange, a position she has held since September 2016.

Korbulic previously served as the operations officer and earlier this year, as interim director at Nevada Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilitation, where she helped oversee the launch of the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program before returning to the exchange in time for the start of the open enrollment period.

Korbulic carries 12 years of experience working for the state, eight of which she served in the Aging and Disability Services Division, where she was the long-term care ombudsman.

Korbulic obtained her Bachelor of Science from the University of Oregon and is a graduate of the Certified Public Manager Program in Nevada.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times With a strong emphasis on wildlife, Reflections Healthcare's ...
Reflections Healthcare using art to help heal
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Along with employing lifesaving medical procedures in his practice, the owner of Pahrump’s Reflections Healthcare is actually using, of all things, artwork to help his patients get back on the road to good health.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times Nathan Adelson Hospice in Pahrump at 2270 E. Commercial Dri ...
Nathan Adelson Hospice joins new partnership
Staff Report

Nathan Adelson Hospice announced Monday it has joined forces with six of the nation’s largest nonprofit advanced illness providers to form Advanced Illness Partners and participate in a new model of care from the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation.

Jason Ogulnik/Las Vegas Review-Journal The IRS office in Las Vegas as shown in a 2016 file photo.
IRS reminds employers to file W-2 forms on time
Staff Report

The Internal Revenue Service on Monday reminded employers that they must file Form W-2 and other wage statements by Feb. 1 to avoid penalties and help the IRS prevent fraud.

Getty Images For the third consecutive quarter, respondents most frequently ranked the loss of ...
Survey: Small business owners see long road to recovery
Staff Report

With COVID-19 cases surging and a new wave of restrictions looming, challenges persist for small business owners according to data from the Q4 Wells Fargo/Gallup Small Business Index. While the index score rose 12 points for the second straight quarter, overall optimism levels remain just over half of what they were in late 2019.

Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal The Diamond HMA on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, near Eureka, ...
BLM concludes wild horse gather at Fish Creek HMA
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The Bureau of Land Management Battle Mountain District, Mount Lewis Field Office on Jan. 3 concluded the 2020 Fish Creek Wild Horse Gather on the Fish Creek Herd Management Area near Eureka. Approximately 105 wild horses remain within the complex.

Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times A pickup truck waits Friday to carry new Beatty High School g ...
Nye graduation rate ranks second lowest in Nevada
Staff Report

Nye County’s high school graduation rate of 77.27% was the second lowest in the state according to data released earlier this month by the Nevada Department of Education.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times
Every county except Storey flagged for high COVID risk
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Every county in Nevada except Storey County again were flagged for elevated risk of transmission by the COVID-19 Mitigation and Management Task Force, state COVID-19 Response Director Caleb Cage and Julia Peek, deputy administrator of community health services, said Monday at their daily update on the pandemic.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Nugget Human Resources Manager Natasha Hamilton, at ...
Local agency receives much needed donation
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Kathie McKenna, executive director of Pahrump’s Nevada Outreach Training Organization summed up her thoughts in short order after the agency received a check in the amount of $1,504 from the Pahrump Nugget Hotel Casino on Thursday, Dec. 31.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Santa Claus, seen with his hands stuffed full of toys, ...
Hundreds of holidays meals handed out in Pahrump this Christmas
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

“The Pahrump Holiday Task Force must have been on Santa’s good list this year, as their wishes came true for the wonderful and beautiful Christmas Eve day that was had in Pahrump!”