98°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Lack of patients limits Beatty Clinic services

By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
August 30, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

“If you don’t use what you have, you won’t get more.” Those words from Brendan Vargas encapsulated the biggest problem with Beatty’s current level of health care.

Vargas, and April LaLone, both from U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen’s Las Vegas office, were in Beatty on Aug. 22 to gather information on health care issues facing the rural community.

Dr. Michael Reiner, who operates the Beatty Clinic, acknowledged that the current level of service at the clinic is not satisfying to the community. The clinic is open five days a week, but nurse practitioner Markeeta Araujo is at the clinic only every other Friday to see patients.

Reiner noted that the rest of the week, patients are able to arrange to receive care through telemedicine, “But that isn’t very satisfying for people used to seeing a doctor. Millennials are fine with it.”

The doctor said that the inability to have a provider at the clinic on a more regular basis is a problem with economics.

“This is not a profit center,” Reiner said. “It’s just about providing care, about serving the community.”

However, he explained that it is a business, and it is not economically possible to staff the clinic more fully when it is not being used enough to cover the cost of doing so.

He said that the clinic’s financial woes have two main causes.

First of all, he said that, for whatever reason, many patients stopped using the Beatty Clinic when his office took it over from Nevada Health Centers (NHC). This happened when the county was no longer willing to provide a hefty subsidy to NHC to keep the clinic open.

Many of the patients who stopped using the Beatty Clinic have been using the clinic in Amargosa Valley, which is still operated by NHC.

The community of Amargosa ponied up $30,000 to keep their clinic open, said the doctor, but he said that was not much of the total cost of operation.

When fewer people use the Beatty Clinic, it means less revenue to pay for the cost of staffing it.

“I have the help. Now I just need the funding to be able to have them up here,” Reiner said.

Everyone involved in the discussion agreed that getting more people to use the clinic would make it possible for it to provide more service.

Araujo said she’d love to see more patients when she is in Beatty, saying that they’ve had a lot of cancellations. “We need to get people coming so I’m not twiddling my thumbs all day.”

Vargas and several Beatty residents said that the clinic needed to do more to get the word out about their services and to encourage patronage. One suggestion was to make use of the town’s news website on Facebook and the bulletin board at the Post Office.

Another financial problem is that, according to Reiner, NHC still holds the official federal designation as provider for the area, which prevents him from applying for grants to help fund the clinic. Vargas said the senator’s office would look into that.

One complaint from residents about the Beatty Clinic, 250 S. Irving St., is the lack of pharmacy services. Patients have to travel to Pahrump or Las Vegas to get prescriptions filled.

Reiner said that this is something else that he had plans to do, but has not been able to because of lack of finances.

During a discussion on the problem of getting prescriptions from a pharmacy to Beatty, Gus Sullivan pointed out that the county has a courier who travels every day between Pahrump and Tonopah. He suggested exploring that as a possible way to solve the problem.

Vargas also suggested that the clinic might look into the possibility of using interns from the new UNLV School of Medicine to help staff the clinic. He did say that the school is new, and it might not be possible initially, but that as it continued in operation there would be a continual “pipeline” of possible providers.

Vargas also said that even in Las Vegas they have a problem with not enough doctors and specialists. He said this a problem throughout the state.

Another topic

On another note, Marty Campbell, Beatty Senior Center project council treasurer, asked if anything could be done to help fund the Beatty Senior Center, which has struggled. He said that for some people, the meals at the Senior Center are the only ones they get.

Vargas asked how many veterans used the senior center for meals. He suggested that, if there was a sufficient percentage of veterans, they might be able to seek additional funds through the Nevada Department of Veterans Services.

“Sometimes you have to get creative,” he added, saying that funding to help a particular group can benefit everybody.

LaLone said, “It all comes down to it really takes a village.” She said that everyone, regardless of political leanings, needs to work together to get things done.

Richard Stephens is a freelance reporter living in Beatty.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Ron Morris/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A sign for Pahrump was spotted by Ron Morris dur ...
Photos: Yukon site features a bit of Pahrump
Staff Report

Pahrump Valley Times reader Ron Morris provided these photos taken during the last week in July at the “Sign Post Forest” in Watson Lake, Yukon Territory, Canada, where Morris spotted a bit of Pahrump.

Photo courtesy of Sondra Hancock Duncan Faure, left and Tom Rice have signed on to perform a re ...
Former Bay City Roller to perform in Pahrump
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

For those not familiar with his name, musician Duncan Faure has performed at venues around the world over the past several decades.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times Area 51 Alien Center in Amargosa Valley was the initial lo ...
Nye County declares emergency in readiness for Storm Area 51
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Storm Area 51 event, which has taken the country by storm, is just weeks away and Nye County is bracing for a potential inundation of thousands of tourists who are anticipated to make their way to the area as a result.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Nevada Congressman Steven Horsford, who represents the fourt ...
Rep. Horsford headlines Roosevelt-Kennedy Dinner in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

It was a night of celebrating Democratic principles and ideals, with Pahrump residents and notable Democratic Party members from across the state coming together for the Nye County Democratic Central Committee’s annual Roosevelt-Kennedy Dinner.

Getty Images Residents will be able to start responding to the 2020 Census questionnaire on Mar ...
2020 Census presentation to Nye County details key information
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The 2020 census may still be seven months off but officials with the U.S. Census Bureau are already hard at work readying for the once-a-decade population count, with public education about the process a key part of that preparation.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times At least three RVs were destroyed after a fire broke out at ...
Three RVs destroyed by fire in Pahrump
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Multiple RVs were destroyed after a fire erupted at an RV park on the far north end of town.

Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal A woman waits to buy lottery tickets at The Lotto Store ...
California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Wednesday, August 28 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $9 million.

USDA website In an announcement, the USDA said that it is investing $9.3 million through the Ru ...
Nevada rural businesses eligible for program
Staff Report

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is awarding grants for projects to reduce energy costs for farmers, ag producers and rural-based businesses and institutions.